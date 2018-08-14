3 things we learned from the Arsenal vs Manchester City encounter

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates stadium in London on Sunday. City are the defending champions and favourites to win the title this season as well. Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva scored on either side of the half time to secure a convincing win for Pep Guardiola’s side.

City were the dominant team with 58 percent ball possession. They also had 17 shots against Arsenal’s 9. Arsenal also managed to score twice, but those goals were scored from offside positions and therefore did not count.

City kick-started their campaign in emphatic fashion with a resounding victory over an Arsenal side supervised by new coach Unai Emery.

Arsenal were playing their first competitive match without Arsene Wenger in 22 years, and were hoping to salvage a point. However, they were left to rue some missed chances, and often had a laid back approach in the opposition half.

Overall, City were the better team and remain the team to beat in the Premier League. We take a look at 3 things we learned from the game.

#1 City's blistering pace down the flanks could be too hot to handle

Riyad Mahrez

Throughout the match, City attacked via the wings with great pace. Riyad Mahrez was a constant threat on the right wing and Benjamin Mendy overlapped brilliantly on the left. One of Mendy’s crosses led to City’s second goal.

Arsenal’s fullbacks often had much difficulty handling the scorching pace. Kyle Walker, the City right back, also combined with Mahrez at times to make life difficult for Arsenal’s left back Maitland-Niles .

Stephan Lichtsteiner, Maitland-Niles's substitute, did somewhat better in coping with the attacks. Hector Bellerin, Arsenal’s right-back, had a better game on the opposite flank and contributed to some of the Arsenal attacks.

This scorching pace is going to trouble City’s opponents in the upcoming matches. Mahrez, who was playing in his first league match in a City shirt, impressed a great deal before being substituted in the second half, and it can easily be said that City have been further strengthened by his signing. Mendy, another debutant for City, also looked to be a great addition to the side as he was tireless with his runs and crosses.

