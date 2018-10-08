3 thrilling matches to look out for on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League 2018-19

Club football's most prestigious prize

On Matchday 2, supporters got to see it all. There were brilliant individual displays by Europe's best footballers, destruction of one club by another, goals scored at the last minute to break the heart of millions of fans, and there were marvelous goals scored by the players.

We saw David Silva scoring the winner for Manchester City, Lorenzo Insigne breaking the hearts of Liverpool fans by scoring in the last minute, CSKA Moscow stunned Real Madrid, and PSG destroyed the opposition.

There were 3 hat tricks scored by 3 players (Neymar, Dybala, and Dzeko). Also, there was a Lionel Messi show at Wembley, as he was involved in all the 4 goals, and scored 2 himself. Griezmann also scored a brace against Club Brugge.

After a fascinating Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions league, fans would expect the most from their respective clubs in the next matchday of the competition. Here are the 3 important clashes you simply cannot afford to miss:

#3 Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann has got a point to prove to his fans

After Atletico Madrid's triumph over Real Madrid, fans of the club expected the most from them. Los Rojiblancos have played 9 matches in all competitions and have won just 5 matches, drawing in 3 matches and losing only once.

They are currently sitting third in the rankings on the LaLiga table. After Griezmann's comment that he is at the same level as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the football fraternity wants to see whether he really can help Atletico Madrid like Messi and Ronaldo help Barcelona and Juventus respectively.

In this match, he has got a chance to show the world what he is truly capable of. Borussia Dortmund has got the best start to this season, they have played 10 matches, and won in 8 matches, and drawn twice.

They sit on the top of the Bundesliga table after Bayern Munich's recent slump in form. Borussia Dortmund has got an impressive squad, and they certainly have the ability to win the league, but it is in the Champions League they have failed to perform since they lost to Bayern in the 2012/13 Champions League final.

In this match, Dortmund has the chance to prove that they still are one of the best clubs in Europe. With the stakes being high, both sides would look to win the match, and fans can expect the clubs to play top quality football.

