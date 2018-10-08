×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 thrilling matches to look out for on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League 2018-19

Jai Tarak Mehta
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
293   //    08 Oct 2018, 10:35 IST

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup
Club football's most prestigious prize

On Matchday 2, supporters got to see it all. There were brilliant individual displays by Europe's best footballers, destruction of one club by another, goals scored at the last minute to break the heart of millions of fans, and there were marvelous goals scored by the players.

We saw David Silva scoring the winner for Manchester City, Lorenzo Insigne breaking the hearts of Liverpool fans by scoring in the last minute, CSKA Moscow stunned Real Madrid, and PSG destroyed the opposition.

There were 3 hat tricks scored by 3 players (Neymar, Dybala, and Dzeko). Also, there was a Lionel Messi show at Wembley, as he was involved in all the 4 goals, and scored 2 himself. Griezmann also scored a brace against Club Brugge.

After a fascinating Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions league, fans would expect the most from their respective clubs in the next matchday of the competition. Here are the 3 important clashes you simply cannot afford to miss:

#3 Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid

Club Atletico de Madrid v Club Brugge - UEFA Champions League Group A
Antoine Griezmann has got a point to prove to his fans

After Atletico Madrid's triumph over Real Madrid, fans of the club expected the most from them. Los Rojiblancos have played 9 matches in all competitions and have won just 5 matches, drawing in 3 matches and losing only once.

They are currently sitting third in the rankings on the LaLiga table. After Griezmann's comment that he is at the same level as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the football fraternity wants to see whether he really can help Atletico Madrid like Messi and Ronaldo help Barcelona and Juventus respectively.

In this match, he has got a chance to show the world what he is truly capable of. Borussia Dortmund has got the best start to this season, they have played 10 matches, and won in 8 matches, and drawn twice.

They sit on the top of the Bundesliga table after Bayern Munich's recent slump in form. Borussia Dortmund has got an impressive squad, and they certainly have the ability to win the league, but it is in the Champions League they have failed to perform since they lost to Bayern in the 2012/13 Champions League final.

In this match, Dortmund has the chance to prove that they still are one of the best clubs in Europe. With the stakes being high, both sides would look to win the match, and fans can expect the clubs to play top quality football.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Jose Mourinho Old Trafford Football Camp Nou Stadium
Jai Tarak Mehta
CONTRIBUTOR
Football fanatic #Forca Barca
Champions League 2018/19: Messi, Ronaldo And 3 Broken...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League round-up: Agony for Ronaldo,...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Lionel Messi could outshine Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
5 Champions League group stages matches you must not miss
RELATED STORY
5 players who can top the European scorers chart in the...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 talking points from...
RELATED STORY
5 stars who flopped in the UEFA Champions League group stage
RELATED STORY
5 things to look out for on Matchday 2 of the Champions...
RELATED STORY
4 Top Favourites To Win The Champions' League Title In...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 contenders for the Champions League Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
23 Oct YOU VAL 10:25 PM Young Boys vs Valencia
23 Oct AEK BAY 10:25 PM AEK Athens vs Bayern München
24 Oct HOF OLY 12:30 AM Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
24 Oct SHA MAN 12:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
24 Oct ROM CSK 12:30 AM Roma vs CSKA Moskva
24 Oct REA VIK 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
24 Oct MAN JUV 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Juventus
24 Oct AJA BEN 12:30 AM Ajax vs Benfica
24 Oct CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
24 Oct PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
25 Oct BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
25 Oct BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
25 Oct PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
25 Oct LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
25 Oct LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
25 Oct GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us