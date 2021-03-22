3 times Lionel Messi was humiliated

Lionel Messi is arguably one of the best players to ever grace the game. His mastery of football and goal pedigree has seen him rise to the very top of the game.

Comparisons have been made with Cristiano Ronaldo due to their almost superhuman statistics and the unmatched rivalry that was forged over the last 15 years. The little magician has scored 663 goals in a record 768 appearances for Barcelona.

Messi is the type of player that can turn a game on its head. Nothing epitomises this more than the wonderful solo goal he scored against Getafe in 2007.

For someone, who has enjoyed so much success on the pitch, it is hard to remember that the Barcelona side Messi is a part of have been decimated on a few occasions. We look at 3 matches when Messi and Barcelona were humiliated by opposition teams.

3) Liverpool 4 Barcelona 0

Divock Origi broke Barcelona hearts.

Barcelona as a team has struggled to get past the knockout phase of the Champions League in recent years. They were even knocked out by underdogs Roma at one time.

In 2019, Barcelona were sitting pretty after a 3-0 first-leg win over Liverpool at Camp Nou. In fact, Messi scored twice in the match, including a sumptuous freekick from outside the box. All Barcelona had to do was defend the lead at Anfield.

Liverpool were depleted in attack without the services of the dup of Mo Salah and Robert Firmino. However, the home side put four goals, including a goal from a cheeky corner kick, past a hapless Barcelona to send them crashing out of the Champions League.

What made the result worse was that Messi and his Barcelona teammates failed to even get on the scoresheet at Anfield.

2) Bayern Munich 4 Barcelona 0 (7- 0 aggregate)

Bayern were too strong for Barcelona in both legs.

Current Bundesliga and European champions Bayern Munich clashed with Barcelona in the quater-finals of the Champions League during the 2012/2013 season.

During the first leg in Munich, Thomas Müller scored in each half with Mario Gomez and Arjen Robben contributing a goal apiece in the win. It was widely expected that Barcelona will tighten up their defence in the second leg of the tie.

However, in the reverse fixture at the Nou Camp, Barcelona crumbled even further with Robben and Müller each scoring as Bayern won by three goals with no reply from Barcelona. Messi failed to score or assist his teammates and Barcelona exited the competition 7-0 across the two legs.

1) Barcelona 2 Bayern Munich 8

Bayern completely destroyed Barcelona in 2020.

This was Barcelona's heaviest defeat in the 21st century. The two European giants battled it out in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2020. The fixture took placed after the resumption of football following the COVID-19 lockdown.

While fans were expecting a razor-close contest, Thomas Müller led the scoring with a brace in the first half while Phillipe Coutinho scored two against his parent club. Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandoski Joshua Kummich also got on the score sheet as Bayen ran out 8-2 winners on the night.

Messi did not have an impact on the game and failed to hit the back of the net. Barcelona managed to get on the scoresheet twice through a Luiz Suarez effort and an own goal from David Alaba.