“3 together makes them weaker” - Michael Owen makes bold PSG and Lionel Messi claim

Michael Owen has astonishingly claimed Lionel Messi makes PSG weaker. The former England striker believes the three players upfront for the Ligue1 side will find it difficult to play together.

PSG were held to a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge last night, with the Belgian side dominating the game. The French side took the lead in the first half, but the Belgians struck back before the half-time whistle and dominated the second half of the game.

Michael Owen was in the BT Sport studio analyzing the game and took a shot at PSG. He claims the signing of Lionel Messi has made them weaker, and they should not have played all three fire-powers together. He said:

"As much as we drool over them, this PSG team with those forwards, they're all phenomenal players in their own right. But three together makes it weaker for me and I don't really understand why they're one of the favourites for it (the Champions League). I think the English teams (Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Man United) are far, far superior."

Rio Ferdinand backs PSG and Lionel Messi

Rio Ferdinand was also in the BT Sport studio, and he disagreed with what Michael Owen had to say. The Manchester United legend claims PSG just need the right midfield combination to get Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe firing upfront. He said:

"I don't know. If you get it right behind them, if you get the right mix with (Marco) Verratti, (Idrissa) Gueye, (Gini) Wijnaldum, you've got legs, you've got people who can transfer the ball through the pitch to the great players at the top who can cause the damage. Yes you need to get a bit of work from them at times, coming back, but I've seen Neymar do it. Mbappe is young enough to be able to do it, he has to."

PSG face Lyon next in Ligue1 on Saturday night. The game is set to be Lionel Messi's home debut for his new club, and Parc des Princes will be buzzing to see the Argentine in action for the Ligue1 side.

Lionel Messi's PSG are currently top of the league table with 5 wins out of 5 – scoring 16 and conceding just 5 in those games.

