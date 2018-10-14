×
3 top players to pick for Gameweek 9 | Fantasy Premier League 2018-19

Dan R
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
113   //    14 Oct 2018, 21:15 IST

Lacazette - He is firing on all cylinders for The Gunners
So long Gameweek 8, and welcome Gameweek 9. Going into the international break, it was a good outing last weekend with Liverpool holding the defending champions to a goalless draw to stop The Cityzens from going ahead in terms of the points tally on the league table.

This week's premier focus would be Manchester United visiting Stamford Bridge to face Maurizio Sarri's on song Chelsea. The Blues stay second only to Manchester City on goal difference, with 20 points, followed by Liverpool in the top three.

Mourinho's Man United will be on a high going into this fixture, after putting up one of the best comeback performances of the season so far. This encounter could prove their mettle, and will surely be a treat to watch. Without further ado, lets take a look at the top 3 players you ought to have in your side heading into Gameweek 9.

#1 Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette is sure to remain in the thick of things for Arsenal
Arsenal will be welcoming Leicester City to the Emirates this weekend. The Gunners look unstoppable with 6 straight victories in the last 6 games in the Premier League.

All i can say is the Unai Emery show has begun, and Alexandre Lacazette is sure to remain in the thick of things for Arsenal. My suggestion would be to make him the main front man, and also possibly hand him the arm band for extra gains.

#2 Joshua King

Josh King is certain to get a good share of shots on goal
Bournemouth play Southampton at home, and Eddie Howe's side have averaged around 2 goals per game this season.

With players like Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson around, Josh King is certain to get a good share of shots on goal inevitably. Moreover, the penalty taking duties makes him a must have in your team.

Dan R
CONTRIBUTOR
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
