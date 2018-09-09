Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 top superstars who have started the new season slowly

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.45K   //    09 Sep 2018, 10:45 IST

Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A
New Juventus signing - Cristiano Ronaldo

The 2018/19 football season has begun in all the major leagues across Europe and we have already started witnessing fantastic highlights as our favorite clubs continue to mesmerize us with their spectacular performances.

The term promises to be an exciting one, producing a lot of drama, entertainment, memorable events, surprise packages and magical moments from our favorite footballers at just the beginning.

While we have seen some top superstars reaching their peaks and producing spectacular performances immediately the campaign began, we have also witnessed another set of elite players who have started the new season rather sluggishly and will take some time before reaching their top forms.

Therefore, lets us quickly take a look at 5 top superstars who have had slow starts to the new term:  


#3 Gonzalo Higuain

AC Milan v AS Roma - Serie A
Higuain joined Milan this summer

Argentine striker, Gonzalo Higuain was one of the few top superstars that switched clubs this summer - leaving Juventus to join fellow Italian club, AC Milan in a loan deal that also witnessed Leonardo Bonucci going the other way.

Considering his incredible record in front of goal in the Italian top flight during the past few years, the former Napoli and Juventus superstar was expected to get things rolling quickly at the San Siro this term. However, it seems Higuain will require some time before establishing himself at his new club as suggested by his struggles on the pitch so far this term.

The Argentine has failed to find the back of the net, despite playing 180 minutes of football for the Rossoneri and he has only recorded a disappointing 1 shot on target to his name so far.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A 2018-19 Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Gonzalo Higuaín
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
3 signings that will light up the Serie A this season 
RELATED STORY
Rating the Transfer Window of Top Clubs- Seria A
RELATED STORY
5 players that could beat Cristiano Ronaldo to the...
RELATED STORY
3 players who can help Cristiano Ronaldo establish...
RELATED STORY
5 famous players who donned the No.7 jersey at Juventus...
RELATED STORY
5 players who peaked after turning 30
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo's astronomical salary at...
RELATED STORY
Reports: 3-player mega swap deal involving Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo and the race for the European Golden...
RELATED STORY
Reports: AC Milan have bid accepted for Chelsea target
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Serie A 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT JUV HEL
2 - 1
 Juventus vs Hellas Verona
FT GEN TOR
1 - 2
 Genoa vs Torino
FT CAG ATA
1 - 0
 Cagliari vs Atalanta
FT CHI BEN
1 - 0
 Chievo vs Benevento
FT UDI BOL
1 - 0
 Udinese vs Bologna
FT NAP CRO
2 - 1
 Napoli vs Crotone
FT MIL FIO
5 - 1
 Milan vs Fiorentina
FT SPA SAM
3 - 1
 SPAL vs Sampdoria
FT LAZ INT
2 - 3
 Lazio vs Internazionale
FT SAS ROM
0 - 1
 Sassuolo vs Roma
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us