3 top superstars who have started the new season slowly

New Juventus signing - Cristiano Ronaldo

The 2018/19 football season has begun in all the major leagues across Europe and we have already started witnessing fantastic highlights as our favorite clubs continue to mesmerize us with their spectacular performances.

The term promises to be an exciting one, producing a lot of drama, entertainment, memorable events, surprise packages and magical moments from our favorite footballers at just the beginning.

While we have seen some top superstars reaching their peaks and producing spectacular performances immediately the campaign began, we have also witnessed another set of elite players who have started the new season rather sluggishly and will take some time before reaching their top forms.

Therefore, lets us quickly take a look at 5 top superstars who have had slow starts to the new term:

#3 Gonzalo Higuain

Higuain joined Milan this summer

Argentine striker, Gonzalo Higuain was one of the few top superstars that switched clubs this summer - leaving Juventus to join fellow Italian club, AC Milan in a loan deal that also witnessed Leonardo Bonucci going the other way.

Considering his incredible record in front of goal in the Italian top flight during the past few years, the former Napoli and Juventus superstar was expected to get things rolling quickly at the San Siro this term. However, it seems Higuain will require some time before establishing himself at his new club as suggested by his struggles on the pitch so far this term.

The Argentine has failed to find the back of the net, despite playing 180 minutes of football for the Rossoneri and he has only recorded a disappointing 1 shot on target to his name so far.

