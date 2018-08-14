3 top superstars who might still leave the Premier League

Martial could leave Manchester United after struggling for game time under Mourinho last season

Premier League clubs participated overwhelmingly in the transfer window this summer, with various outfits reinforcing their respective squads as they aim to reach their goals for the new Premier League campaign.

Anfield giants, Liverpool came out winners of the transfer window after spending over £170 million to acquire world-class superstars including Fabinho, Alisson Beker, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri - while the likes of Arsenal, Everton and Manchester United also made incredible signings to summarise a brilliant summer.

Now that the Premier League transfer window has officially closed, it means that English clubs can no longer recruit new faces. However, players can still leave the English top flight to join clubs abroad since a number of divisions still have their transfer windows wide open across Europe.

With many players still linked with moves away from the Premier League, let us take a look at 3 top superstars who could still depart the division this summer:

#3 Anthony Martial

Manchester United superstar, Anthony Martial has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford all summer and a deal could eventually materialize even now when the Premier League transfer window has officially closed.

Martial joined the Red Devils from Monaco in 2015, but after falling out of Jose Mourinho's favour at Old Trafford, the French International reportedly wants to leave for another club where he would get adequate game time and continue progressing in his career.

Linked with a number of top clubs outside England including the likes of Juventus, Olympique Marseille, and Paris Saint Germain, the 22-year-old could end up departing the English top flight in search of green pastures abroad this summer.

