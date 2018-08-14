Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 top superstars who might still leave the Premier League 

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.30K   //    14 Aug 2018, 11:07 IST

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Martial could leave Manchester United after struggling for game time under Mourinho last season

Premier League clubs participated overwhelmingly in the transfer window this summer, with various outfits reinforcing their respective squads as they aim to reach their goals for the new Premier League campaign.

Anfield giants, Liverpool came out winners of the transfer window after spending over £170 million to acquire world-class superstars including Fabinho, Alisson Beker, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri - while the likes of Arsenal, Everton and Manchester United also made incredible signings to summarise a brilliant summer.

Now that the Premier League transfer window has officially closed, it means that English clubs can no longer recruit new faces. However, players can still leave the English top flight to join clubs abroad since a number of divisions still have their transfer windows wide open across Europe.

With many players still linked with moves away from the Premier League, let us take a look at 3 top superstars who could still depart the division this summer:

#3 Anthony Martial

Manchester United superstar, Anthony Martial has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford all summer and a deal could eventually materialize even now when the Premier League transfer window has officially closed.

Martial joined the Red Devils from Monaco in 2015, but after falling out of Jose Mourinho's favour at Old Trafford, the French International reportedly wants to leave for another club where he would get adequate game time and continue progressing in his career. 

Linked with a number of top clubs outside England including the likes of Juventus, Olympique Marseille, and Paris Saint Germain, the 22-year-old could end up departing the English top flight in search of green pastures abroad this summer.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Eden Hazard Paul Pogba Chelsea Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
