3 Transfers Chelsea Could Complete this Week

Adithya Velaayudham 01 Aug 2018, 08:31 IST

Maurizio Sarri is keen on bringing the players he wants to start his revolution

Chelsea were the busiest of all the top clubs this transfer window as they had a big change in management as Antonio Conte was sacked. Chelsea spent a fair amount of time trying to find Conte' replacement and Maurizio Sarri was named as his replacement.

Then Sarri was in charge of a revamp of his backroom staff. Half the summer was gone in this chaos, but now Sarri and Chelsea are intent on bringing in the players he wants to start his revolution at Chelsea.

Here we present you the three transfers that could be completed at Chelsea before the end of this week:

#3 Willian

Willian seemingly on his way to Real Madrid

Chelsea Winger, Willian has been impressive in his five years at Chelsea and now the player has decided to pursue a new challenge at the age of 29. He is no short of suitors as both Man Utd and Real Madrid are hot on his heels.

Real Madrid are the team who have seemingly agreed on a hefty fee in the region of £65 million and have beaten Man Utd to his signature. At this age, he managed to command a fee that high and that is all down to his excellent form for Chelsea.

Willian has also not reported for training and that has increased speculation regarding his transfer from Chelsea. But Willian and his representatives have blamed a passport problem for not being present for their pre-season tour. But many media outlets believe that he is back in London trying to manoeuvre his move to Madrid. This saga could soon come to an end by the end of the week.

