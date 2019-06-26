3 transfers which could still be completed for over €100 million this summer

Could Neymar be on his way back to Barcelona?

The first marquee transfer of the current transfer window took place earlier in the month when Eden Hazard completed his long sought-after move to Real Madrid in a deal reportedly worth around €100m.

The deal made the Belgian the most expensive player in Real Madrid's history, as well as the joint-fifth most expensive in history, and his arrival is sure to set in motion a series of other transfers.

Once upon a time, nine-figure transfers were almost impossible to fathom and as recently as 2012, no player had ever crossed the €100 threshold. However, since Gareth Bale's record-breaking move to Real Madrid in 2013, a further seven deals have been completed for €100m or more.

A large reason for this spike in transfer fees is due to an ever-increasing monetary allocation to football clubs, as more revenue is generated from improved television and sponsorship deals.

With a little over two months left in the current transfer window, there are still a number of transfers which could be completed as clubs seek to improve their squads ahead of next season.

A lot of these payers would not come cheap, as the current inflation in the market guarantees that world-class players are sold for in excess of nine figures. In this piece, we shall be taking a look at three players who could still be sold for €100m and above.

#1 Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona

Griezmann stated that last season was his last at Club Atletico de Madrid

After five years of stellar performances for Atletico Madrid, Antoine Griezmann sent shockwaves across Europe earlier in the summer when he stated that the 2018/2019 season was to be his last at the Wanda Metropolitano.

As expected, Barcelona emerged as the front-runners to sign the 28-year-old, having previously made a bid for him which was turned down last summer.

Laying further credence to the speculation, Atletico Madrid chief Gil Marin stated that Barcelona would be Griezmann's next club and although there appears to be some reservations on the part of some key players, there are indications that Barcelona are waiting until July 1 when the French international's buyout clause would reduce to £107m to announce the deal.

1 / 3 NEXT