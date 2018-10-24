×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Juventus beat Manchester United

Maya Mahadevan
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
372   //    24 Oct 2018, 06:20 IST

Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H
Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H

The resumption of Champions League football post international break saw the much-heralded ‘return’ of Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford as Manchester United played host to Juventus.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side had a number of chances to secure a high-margin victory, especially during a dominant first-half display. A Paulo Dybala tap-in barely 20 minutes into the fixture turned out to be the solitary goal of the night, however, with Ronaldo playing the role of creator.

There was to be no comeback for the home side on this occasion once they conceded the lead; previous outings for United in the Premier League led to a win against Newcastle and a draw against Chelsea last weekend from a trailing position.

The win helped Juventus consolidate their lead at the top of their group with 3 wins from as many games while United are in second place with 4 points.

One more win from the three remaining games would see the Italians cruise to the round of 16 stages, leaving Mourinho’s men to battle it out with Valencia (and theoretically, Young Boys as well).

Here we take a look at the 3 main factors for the Italians’ win on Tuesday night:

#3. Midfield three stack-up in perfect display

Udinese v Juventus - Serie A
Udinese v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus lined up in a 4-3-3 formation against a 4-2-3-1 employed at United by Mourinho. Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi and Rodrigo Bentancur in the centre of the park proved to be more than an adequate match for a double pivot of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic for the home side.

Juan Mata was tasked with the job of creating goals for the United forwards from slightly ahead in midfield, but the hosts barely saw the ball for large parts of the game.

When they did, a midfield loaded by the Italians was extremely difficult for the hosts to bypass, and supply to the United frontline was stifled well. Mourinho’s men were always hurdled in possession and ran into someone in black and white stripes.

Additionally, a fluid front 3 for the visitors meant that Ronaldo, Cuadrado and Dybala not only interchanged positions constantly but also took turns dropping down to midfield to collect the ball, meaning more bodies for the hosts to deal with. 

This midfield battle proved to be a crucial tactical aspect of the night as small margins clinched all three points for Allegri and co.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paulo Dybala
Maya Mahadevan
SENIOR ANALYST
3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Juventus in the...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Manchester United vs Juventus -...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 5 talking points from...
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Manchester United vs Juventus is a...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Manchester United v...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Ronaldo will score his first Champions...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Ronaldo is not a threat to Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Reports: Paulo Dybala might miss UEFA Champions League...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-1 Juventus: 5 positives for the Red...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Juventus: Match preview, prediction,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT YOU VAL
1 - 1
 Young Boys vs Valencia
FT AEK BAY
0 - 2
 AEK Athens vs Bayern München
FT HOF OLY
3 - 3
 Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
FT SHA MAN
0 - 3
 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
FT ROM CSK
3 - 0
 Roma vs CSKA Moskva
FT REA VIK
2 - 1
 Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
FT MAN JUV
0 - 1
 Manchester United vs Juventus
FT AJA BEN
1 - 0
 Ajax vs Benfica
Today CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
Today PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
Tomorrow BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
Tomorrow PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
Tomorrow LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
Tomorrow LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
Tomorrow GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us