3 uncapped players who could make their way into the England squad this summer | Euro 2020 watch

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka

With the Euro 2020 just months away, the next few weeks will be crucial for all the players hoping to make the England squad. Players such as Raheem Sterling and Harry Maguire will be the definite choices for the team but several other players are hoping for their first call up to the national side. These players have performed exceptionally well this season and will surely be on Gareth Southgate's radar.

🆚 Denmark

📆 31 March

🕗 8pm



Don't miss out on the #ThreeLions' final game at @wembleystadium ahead of #EURO2020! — England (@England) February 23, 2020

We look at three players who can force their way into the England squad for Euro 2020.

#1 Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish

The attacking midfielder position is perhaps one of the most stacked positions in the England squad, with the likes of Dele Alli, Mason Mount, and James Maddison all trying their best to secure the number 10 position in the squad before the Euro 2020.

However, one player that can win the race for the position is Aston Villa star, Jack Grealish. Although the midfielder has still not made his senior debut for the Three Lions, he has caught everyone's eye this season, courtesy of some scintillating performances.

Furthermore, he has managed to back his excellent performances with great numbers. The 22-year-old has contributed to 15 goals this season- more than any other English midfielder. More importantly, he has managed to rack up these excellent numbers while playing in a team that is battling relegation.

#2 Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka

The emergence of Bukayo Saka is probably one of the few good things that have happened to Arsenal this season. The 18-year-old has taken the Premier League by storm with some stellar performances throughout the campaign.

Despite playing out of position at left-back, the youngster has shown maturity beyond his age and has put in great performances, week in and week out. The youngster has been a constant threat down the left flank and has contributed to 13 goals this season.

Unlike the right-back position, Southgate lacks depth at the left-back position. Although Leicester City star, Ben Chilwell will be the first choice for the England manager, Saka could prove to be a quality back-up option.

#3 Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Since Carlo Ancelotti's arrival, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has emerged as one of the most improved players of the Everton squad, playing a key role in the resurgence of his team under the Italian manager. The striker has been in exceptional goal-scoring form- scoring 14 goals for the club this season.

Moreover, Harry Kane's long-term injury has put the Toffees striker in contention for the the England skipper's spot ahead of the Euros. The 22-year-old is adept at playing with his back to goal and can prove to be a like-for-like replacement for Kane.

