5 players who are likely to miss the UEFA European championship this summer | Euro 2020 Watch

5 players who are likely to miss the UEFA European championship this summer

Tom Cunningham

Memphis Depay

With the UEFA Euros 2020 fast approaching, players will be desperately trying to avoid any injury concerns ahead of the summer competition. However, several players have already been ruled out of the tournament due to the severity of their injuries. Memphis Depay, for example, will be a huge miss for a Netherlands side going into the tournament in superb form. But this form may be affected by the absence of Depay who scored 6 goals and assisted 7 in the qualifiers leading up to the tournament.

Depay's absence may leave the Netherlands with a lack of goals, with the likes of Ryan Babel relied upon to replace the threat of the Lyon man. And it's not just the Dutch who will miss players due to injuries this summer but also the likes of Italy and maybe even England. Both Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford are facing a large chunk of the season on the sidelines and are looking to return in time for the Euros.

On that note, here are 5 players who could miss the European championship later this year, owing to injury problems.

Jetro Willems

Jetro Willems in action for Newcastle United

Jetro Willems endured a career-reviving loan spell at Newcastle United before a devastating injury in January. He was perhaps in the plans of Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman as well. However, due to the injury, Willems has been ruled out of the summer competition and could even miss the start of next season after sustaining the cruciate ligament injury.

The injury will frustrate Koeman who has already seen two players forced to drop out of the Euros due to injury. Although Willems may not have been in their starting plans, the left-back would have provided a solid option off the bench in the 24-team tournament.

Ronald Koeman will be hoping that the likes of Patrick van Aanholt and Nathan Ake have the ability to make up for the absence of Willems, as the Netherlands look for success in the tournament. With potential Premier League champions like Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum in the side, anything is possible for the Dutchmen who are looking to win their first trophy since 1988.

