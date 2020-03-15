3 unknown youngsters who are linked with big-money moves to European giants

Jonathan David is one of the most sought after teenagers in Europe currently

The ongoing season of European filled has been filled with its fair share of drama on and off the pitch, with the COVID-19 outbreak seemingly ending the campaign prematurely, albeit for the time being.

While the big guns have continued to produce the goods consistently and enhance their growing reputations, several young players have burst onto the scene this season, which indicates that teams across Europe are reaping the rewards for their academies and scouting systems.

The rumour mill continues to be dominated by the likes of Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz, who are widely regarded as two of the most exciting teenagers in world football currently. The Bundesliga duo continue to the be linked with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and other clubs and it remains likely that they will seal big-money moves away from their respective clubs in the summer.

With the football season, and other day to day activities as a matter of fact at a standstill, we take a look at 3 relatively unknown young players who continue to be linked with top clubs across Europe.

#1 Eduardo Camavinga - Rennes

Eduardo Camavinga is being courted by La Liga giants Real Madrid

Having been part of Rennes' youth set-up since the age of 11, Eduardo Camavinga burst onto the scene in April 2019, as he became the youngest debutant in the history of the club. The then 16-year-old has since become a key player for the Ligue 1 outfit, as he also became the youngest recipient of the UNFP Player of the Month award, by winning the prize in August 2019.

Widely regarded as one of the biggest prospects in Europe, the midfielder is of Congolese descent but has represented France at the U-21 level, having been called up earlier in the season. Aside from his ball-winning ability, Camavinga is blessed with incredible athleticism, and his passing range coupled with his box to box ability makes him a complete midfield player.

Despite the 2019-20 campaign being his first full season and a professional footballer, Camavinga has amassed 36 appearances across all competitions for Rennes, a staggering number considering his age.

As per reports from L'Equipe, Real Madrid are interested in securing his signature and it remains to be seen if they get their hands on one of French football crown jewels, with Rennes reportedly unwilling to part with the player for anything less than a nine-figure sum.

Camavinga is expected to have a bright future ahead of him for club and country and has drawn comparisons with compatriot Paul Pogba for his style of play, who is incidentally also a target for Los Blancos. At the age of 17, Camavinga has already made rapid strides this season and looks set to become a bonafide superstar in the coming years, as he aims to continue his progress in France and move on to greener pastures.

#2 Jonathan David - Gent

Jonathan David has scored goals at a prolific rate for Gent this season

Despite being just 20 years of age, Jonathan David is a household name in Canada and has already been capped 12 times by the national team, with the young attacker finding the back of the net 11 times for his country in his short international career thus far. Primarily an attacking midfielder, David's composure in front of goal and his finishing ability has made him Gent's leading man this season, as he continues to be linked with big-money moves.

The versatile attacker has scored 23 goals and registered 10 assists across 40 appearances in all competitions for the Belgian Juliper League side, a stunning return for a player who is enjoying his first full season in Europe.

David is one of the most sought after attackers in Europe currently and has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, who are prepared to lose one of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette this summer. The young Canadian is has been in sensational form for Gent this season, as they find themselves in second place in the Belgian Juliper League standings.

David's goalscoring record has made the European giants take note and Gent are resigned to losing in the summer, as Arsenal, amongst other Premier League clubs, prepare to pounce and secure his signature.

#3 Jude Bellingham - Birmingham City

Jude Bellingham is one of the most highly-rated prospects in the Championship

Jude Bellingham's rise to fame has been astronomical in recent months, as the young Englishman continues to attract interest from the biggest clubs in the world, with Manchester United reportedly leading the race to land him in the summer.

Described as a powerful athlete who can control the game from the centre of the park, the 16-year-old racked up 39 appearances across all competitions for Championship outfit Birmingham City, with four goals and three assists this season.

While Bayern Munich have recently declared their interest, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United were involved in a two-way tussle for his services in the summer, with sources from the Athletic confirming that both sides will once again battle it out for the youngster in the summer.

Bellingham was recently spotted at Manchester United's Carrington training complex, with Old Trafford officials reportedly offering him and his family a tour of the club, as they aim to pip other European giants to his signature.