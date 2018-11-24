×
3 Unsuccessful signings made by Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Subhadeep Roy
24 Nov 2018, 13:07 IST

Jose Mourinho has struggled as the United manager
Jose Mourinho has struggled as the United manager

Jose Mourinho is undergoing a problematic phase at Manchester United. Since his appointment in 2016, Mourinho has won some inconsequential trophies, but it is not enough at a club like United.

His United side did make it to the final of the FA Cup in 2018, but lost in the final. United also finished 19 points behind Manchester City in the EPL last season. Moreover, in the ongoing season too, United find themselves in the 8th position in the league table with only 20 points from 12 matches.

Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw have probably been the two best performers for United this season, but none of them were signed by Mourinho. They were there at the club before his arrival and both of them have had a strained relationship with him. To make matters worse, some of the signings made by Mourinho have gone kaput and failed to make any sustained contribution to United’s cause. 

We would now look at 3 such recruitments made by Mourinho, who have failed to deliver.

#1 Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Henrik Mkhitaryan
Henrik Mkhitaryan

Mkhitaryan was signed from Borussia Dortmund at a price of almost 30 million Pounds. However, his stint at United hardly justified the price tag. Mkhatariyan was unsure of his position most of the times as Mourinho struggled to finalize a strategy for his club.

He was tried both as an attacking midfielder and a winger, but could not impress with his performances. His return of 13 goals in 63 matches was hardly satisfactory.

He had played in 140 matches for Dortmund and scored 41 goals for them. Mkhitaryan was with Dortmund for three seasons and still managed to play 140 matches, whereas he could feature in only 63 matches for Uited in two seasons. This goes on to show that he could not become a regular starter for them and was not used at all in a lot of matches.

Mkhitaryan was sold to Arsenal in 2018 and he has managed to get a regular place in their starting line-up now. Arsenal are performing quite decently under Unai Emery and Mkhitaryan might actually go on to have a successful career in England.

