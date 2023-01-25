3 visible reasons why Napoli could win the Serie A title this season (2022-23)

In the aftermath of what could be termed a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, Napoli has been outstanding in the ongoing 2022-23 season and the team has been solid across numerous competitions so far.

Napoli is the current Serie A leader, with 50 points from 19 league games. Similarly, Luciano Spalleti's men have also booked their place in the knockout round of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League campaign and are one of the favorites to win the trophy based on their current form.

The overall performance of the players has been remarkable and as such, this article will look at three reasons why Napoli could win the Serie A title this season.

#3 Their backline is stable and solid

The solidity and robustness of the defense is one of the notable improvements at the club this season and this has helped in improving the club's form and results.

Napoli has conceded only 14 goals in 19 league games, the lowest in the league this season. Similarly, the defense has kept eight clean sheets in 19 league games, the third-highest number of clean sheets registered in the league so far.

Kim Min-jae and Amir Rrahmani have formed a decent partnership at center-back and their defensive intuition has been outstanding while Alex Meret has been remarkable in goal as well.

Mário Rui and Giovanni Di Lorenzo have also been outstanding in the right and left back positions and both players have been creative in attack. If Spalletti's defense can maintain their decent run of form, it could boost their chances of winning the scudetto.

#2 The players are thirsty for success

Napoli has not won the Serie A title since the 1989-90 campaign and it can be stated that this is a poor record for a big team. However, this could all change this season as the players have been clinical in the league and are currently 12 points ahead of second-placed AC Milan in the standings.

From the recent performances of the team, it can be stated that the current brand of players at the club is eager to restore the club's image and heritage. Napoli currently has a good standing and a decent shot at the title and if the players can maintain their intense level of hunger and consistency, it's most likely that they will win the title at the end of the season.

#1 The attackers are clinical and consistent

Spalleti’s men have been clinical in attack and their ability to place the ball in the back of the net has been remarkable as well. Similarly, the team has netted the highest number of goals in the league this season (46)

Victor Osimhen is currently the league's top-scorer with 13 goals, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has registered the second-highest number of assists in the league so far (7)

If the attackers can maintain their fine form, it could help them in winning crucial games, which is crucial in winning trophies.

