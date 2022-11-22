3 Wales players who performed and 2 who underperformed against USA | FIFA World Cup 2022

Playing their first FIFA World Cup match since 1958, Wales secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw with the United States (USA) in their Group B clash on Monday night (21 November). Timothy Weah scored USA’s first goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, while Gareth Bale once again emerged as Wales’ savior.

The draw at the Al Rayyan Stadium has allowed England to remain at the top of Group B with three points. Robert Page’s side currently find themselves in second place, while USA and Iran occupy third and fourth places, respectively.

Both teams were eager to get off to a winning start in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. After some early nerves, USA got on the front foot, coming agonizingly close to scoring the opener.

In the ninth minute, Weah delivered a teasing cross into the Welsh box, which Joe Rodon almost turned into his own net. Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey made a smart stop to keep it out but the rebound fell to Joshua Sargent. The forward went for goal with a low drive and hit the outside of the post.

USA completely dominated proceedings from then on out, not allowing any of Wales’ difference makers to get on the ball. Their thorough dominance paid off in the 36th minute when Christian Pulisic brilliantly teed up Weah for his first FIFA World Cup goal.

The Welsh Dragons came out with a vengeance in the second half. They threatened Matt Turner’s goal for the first time on the night in the 64th minute, with Ben Davies trying his luck with a headed effort. Turner made a fingertip save to tip it over the bar.

Their pressure on the USA paid off in the 81st minute when Bale won a crucial penalty. The LAFC forward thumped it home to draw the game level. Neither the Americans nor the Welsh players pushed hard for the winner, ultimately settling for a well-contested 1-1 draw.

Here are three Welsh players who impressed and two who failed to live up to their billing in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener on Monday:

Performed: Ethan Ampadu

USA v Wales: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu was guilty of squandering possession cheaply in the early moments of the game. But he more than made up for his early nerves with his second-half display. He used his physicality to win his fair share of duels, cleared the ball without hesitation, and delivered plenty of inviting long balls from deep.

Against the United States, Ampadu delivered five accurate long balls, won four of six ground duels, and drew two fouls. Additionally, he recorded four clearances, blocked a shot, made an interception, and won both his tackles.

Underperformed: Aaron Ramsey

USA v Wales: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The go-to man for Wales in midfield, Aaron Ramsey was not at his best on Monday night, especially in the first half. He was out of ideas in the middle, squandered possession needlessly at times, and failed to create goalscoring chances for his teammates. He did improve a bit in the second half but could not quite redeem himself.

David @joeyjjjnrshaba Ramsey playing so badly that a few celebrities will probably be born tomorrow Ramsey playing so badly that a few celebrities will probably be born tomorrow

The former Arsenal man failed to play any key passes, misplaced his only attempted cross, lost four ground duels, and lost possession 14 times. He was also dribbled past on a couple of occasions and completed only 23 passes over the course of the match, attaining 79.3% accuracy.

Performed: Kieffer Moore

USA v Wales: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Kieffer Moore was the catalyst of Wales’ turnaround on Monday afternoon. Replacing Dan James at halftime, Moore quickly established himself as the focal point of the attack. He came close to scoring the equalizer in the 65th minute, only narrowly missing the frame of the goal with his header. Moore linked up flawlessly with Wales skipper Bale, opening up space for him time and again.

Telegraph Football @TeleFootball



The target man changed the game.



#TelegraphFootball #FIFAWorldCup Kieffer Moore is a handfulThe target man changed the game. Kieffer Moore is a handful 💪The target man changed the game.#TelegraphFootball #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/IvTuEQPr1E

Moore made a key pass, accurately delivered two long balls, and won two of his three aerial duels against the United States. The striker also helped out at the back, performing two clearances and attempting a tackle.

Underperformed: Daniel James

USA v Wales: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Dan James was arguably Wales’ weakest performer on Monday night. The USA defenders were never threatened by his presence, bullying him off the ball without any difficulty.

YourDadWasRight @TadiwaCC Wales expected to cook with Dan James in their starting XI Wales expected to cook with Dan James in their starting XI

The Fulham forward did not attempt any shots, let alone land one on target. He failed in his only dribble attempt, completed just eight passes, and lost both of his ground duels against the United States. The Wales striker also lost possession six times before being replaced by Moore at halftime.

Performed: Gareth Bale

USA v Wales: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Welsh dragon Gareth Bale did not have an easy night against the Americans. They marked him as tightly as possible, making it a point not to let him get involved in the game. Their plan was wildly successful in the first half, but Moore’s introduction in the second 45 changed things for the better for Bale. The substitute drew a lot of attention towards him, allowing Bale to get into the box more frequently.

In the 81st minute, Walker Zimmerman hurriedly scythed down Bale inside the box, prompting the referee to point to the spot. The former Real Madrid man bravely stepped up to take the spot kick and hit the top of the net with unstoppable force.

SPORTbible @sportbible GARETH BALE SCORED WALES' FIRST GOAL AT THE WORLD CUP FOR 64 YEARS! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 GARETH BALE SCORED WALES' FIRST GOAL AT THE WORLD CUP FOR 64 YEARS! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 https://t.co/JXIV0ssYcX

The match-saving penalty aside, Bale made a key pass, delivered two accurate long balls, won seven duels, and drew four fouls. Coming to defensive contributions, Bale made an interception and attempted a tackle.

Get USA vs Wales live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes