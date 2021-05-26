3 Watford players who could succeed in the Premier League next season

Watford FC have secured promotion to the Premier League after finishing second in the EFL Championship league table.

The Hornets were relegated to the EFL Championship after finishing 19th in the 2019-20 Premier League campaign. But manager Xisco Munoz led them back to the top division at the first time of asking.

The Spanish manager now has before him the bigger task of adjusting to life in the Premier League and will be eyeing a repeat of his team's Championship heroics during the upcoming season.

On that note, here's a look at three Watford players who could succeed in the Premier League next season:

#1 Ismaila Sarr - Watford's Player of the Season

Ismaila Sarr won the Watford FC Player of the Season award earlier this month

Ismaila Sarr has been linked with a move away from Watford FC after the Hornets' relegation from the Premier League in 2020. However, he decided to stay on at the club and went on to play an important role in their promotion during the 2020-21 season.

The 23-year-old played 39 league games in the recently concluded campaign, scoring 13 and assisting four goals. He was awarded Watford’s Player of the Season accolade for his performances, along with the Players’ Player of the Season award.

The Senegal international was clearly among the Yellow Army's best players during their most recent Premier League season and he will be looking to replicate that in the next one.

However, a number of top European clubs have their eye on the former Stade Rennais FC man. The Hertfordshire-based club might find it hard to convince him to stay on during the upcoming summer transfer window.

