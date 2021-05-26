5 goalkeepers with most saves in the 2020-21 Premier League season

The Premier League is arguably the most entertaining and competitive football league in the world. With an emphasis on attack, the shot-stoppers have a tough job to do on a consistent basis.

Goalkeepers are arguably the most underrated players on the field, especially in the Premier League, as much of the focus is on attackers and midfielders. However, teams with a defensive style of play are often peppered with shots, so goalkeepers of such teams have to stay alert and focussed.

On that note, let's take a look at the five goalkeepers with the most saves in the 2020-21 Premier League.

#5 Alphonse Areola (Fulham) | 116 saves

Alphonso Areola

Fulham may have been relegated from the Premier League, but Scott Parker's men gave a good fight.

While centre-backs Joachim Andersen and Tosin Adarabioyo earned plaudits for their performances, goalkeeper Alphonse Areola was one of the better shot-stoppers in the league. Signed on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer, the France international was an ever-present for Fulham in the 2020-21 Premier League.

Areola's skills were in full display during the Premier League campaign, as he made some vital saves to keep Fulham in contention. It is unlikely the 28-year old will play in the Championship, so he should not be short of suitors should he decide to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

#4 Illan Meslier (Leeds United) | 140 saves

Illan Meslier

Leeds United's enterprising style of play has seen them become the favourites of many neutrals. While they are a potent attacking threat, Marcelo Bielsa's men remain a work in progress defensively.

That means their young goalkeeper Illan Meslier has had to step up, and he did that, impressing with his displays. The 21-year old, who arrived from Lorient in 2019, became a starter for Leeds United this season and was one of the best goalkeepers in the 2020-21 Premier League.

His performances for Leeds United have been such that Meslier has already been linked with a return to France, with Paris Saint-Germain said to be interested in his services. The France U20 international will be a man in demand if he continues to play at a high level.

