UEFA Euro 2020: Top 5 contenders to win the tournament

The UEFA Euro 2020 is all set to commence in June after a year's delay owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most teams have already announced their squads for Euro 2020. With UEFA increasing the squad limit to 26 instead of the usual 23, nations have grabbed the opportunity to name some young talents as well as versatile options that could be useful during the tournament.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five contenders to win UEFA Euro 2020.

#5 England

England will look for a deep run in Euro 2020.

Thanks to their superior squad depth and attacking quality, England narrowly pip Luis Enrique's Spain to make this list.

The Three Lions boast some incredible talent in their ranks. Striker Harry Kane is one of the best no. 9s in the world, while forwards like Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling are regarded as some of the best in their respective leagues.

Such is the depth in England's right-back position that Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka are unlikely to figure in the final squad. England manager Gareth Southgate will hope to build on his team's 2018 FIFA World Cup success, where they reached the semi-finals and do well in Euro 2020.

This is arguably England's best generation of talent in some time. Young stars like Phil Foden, Mason Mount and Mason Greenwood could all prove to be decisive if they are named in the final Euro 2020 squad. All three players are regarded as key assets for their respective clubs.

#4 Belgium

Belgium are one of the favourites in Euro 2020.

Belgium, who have already announced their final squad for UEFA Euro 2020, once again boast a deep squad with cover in every position.

Manager Roberto Martinez looks likely to play three men at the back, given the Red Devils' limited defensive personnel, especially in the full-back positions. Up front, Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku was the best player in the Serie A this season. Martinez will also hope Eden Hazard recovers from his injury issues and flourishes at Euro 2020.

Belgium's good performances in the UEFA Nations League will give them a boost of confidence. They will face world champions France in the semi-final of the competition in October this year.

The Red Devils' offence could be key in Euro 2020. When in full flow, Belgium's attack, which includes Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne, is among the best in the world and should fare well in Euro 2020. It remains to be seen how their defence copes, though.

