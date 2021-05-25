Premier League Team of the Season (2020-21)

The 2020/21 Premier League season has come to a close, and now we must wait for a few months before we begin the ride once more.

It was a season of entertainment and excellence, with some of the best players in the world showcasing their ability for their respective teams. There were some shocking results alongside some brilliant performances, as the Premier League once again showed why it is the most competitive league in world football.

Manchester City became Premier League champions, while Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea all secured UEFA Champions League spots for next season.

What was your highlight of the 2020/21 #PL season? ✨💭 pic.twitter.com/qPJOBxb8sT — Premier League (@premierleague) May 24, 2021

It was heartbreak for Leicester City in the end, who narrowly missed out on the top four. On the other side of the table, Fulham, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United were relegated.

It was an exhilarating season of football, one which was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, football often proved to be good relief from the tensions of the world.

Without further ado, we take a look at the Premier League Team of the Season for 2020-21.

Goalkeeper- Ederson Moraes (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Everton - Premier League

Ederson Moraes did not come cheap, but his impact at Manchester City has been noteworthy.

The Brazilian joined Manchester City from Benfica for £36 million in 2017, as he became the second-most expensive goalkeeper of all time. Ederson's impact was instant. An excellent passer, the goalkeeper is often the one to start Manchester City's attacks, while his accurate long balls have gained plaudits universally.

Ederson picks up his second consecutive Premier League Golden Glove ✋🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/We5Hz5EMIw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 23, 2021

Apart from his ball-playing ability, the 27-year-old is a good shot-stopper as well. He won the Premier League Golden Glove in the 2020-21 campaign, as he got his hands on the award in successive seasons. Ederson kept 18 clean sheets in 35 Premier League games and is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Honorable Mentions: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), Illan Meslier (Leeds United), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Also Read: 5 football teammates who hated each other

1 / 4 NEXT