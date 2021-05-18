5 football teammates who hated each other

Football has managed to harvest friendships which have lasted for years together. However, there have also been incidents when teammates have been at constant loggerheads.

Certain team members don't gel with one another, leading to unflattering comments and embarrassing moments. Such incidents are few and far between, but the volatility among certain teammates has been recorded.

We look at 5 teammates who hated each other.

#5 John Fashanu - Lawrie Sanchez (Wimbledon)

John Fashanu

Wimbledon beat Liverpool in the 1987/88 FA Cup final, with the victory regarded as one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history.

A headed goal from midfielder Lawrie Sanchez secured the win for Wimbledon, but all was not well behind the scenes. Sanchez and striker John Fashanu did not enjoy the best of relationships and were often critical of one another, and even had a training ground squabble.

Sanchez had this to say on Fashanu:

"From the first moment, he knew what I was and I knew what he was."

Fashanu was even more blunt in his assessment. When asked what he regretted, Fashanu said:

"Not striking Lawrie Sanchez sooner."

#4 Andy Cole - Teddy Sheringham (Manchester United/England)

Andy Cole looks on

Two great English strikers who represented the same club for some time did not enjoy one another's company.

Andy Cole and Teddy Sheringham were both part of the Manchester United side which won the treble in 1999. Despite playing together for club and country, Sheringham and Cole maintained a cold distance. The reason for this feud was that Sheringham had snubbed Cole's hand when the latter was making his England debut.

Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole lift the Champions League trophy up to the United fans in the Nou Camp, 1999. pic.twitter.com/EVVD2pNA4w — Manchester United Snapshot (@ManUtdSnapshot) May 14, 2021

Cole, in an interview to the Telegraph, admitted:

"We never spoke. Unless it was going to be another argument between us…no, never spoke. We didn’t exchange a single word while we were there. I was so volatile towards him. I just wasn’t having him."

