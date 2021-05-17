Barcelona's season has ended with a whimper, with the team bowing out of the La Liga race after a disappointing loss to Celta Vigo.

Manager Ronald Koeman's future is in serious doubt, with Barcelona great Xavi reportedly set to take over for next season. Lionel Messi's future is in the air as well, with his contract expiring in the summer.

Heavy investment has to be made for Barcelona to return to the top. We take a look at the:

5 biggest mistakes made by Barcelona this season (2020/21)

#5 Arthur Melo-Miralem Pjanic swap

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - Supercopa de Espana Final

Arguably in last summer's most controversial deal, Arthur Melo and Miralem Pjanic swapped clubs; Arthur joined Juventus and Pjanic was signed by Barcelona.

The swap deal was understandably not well received by Barcelona fans. Arthur was regarded as an important part of Barcelona's revamp, and swapping the 24-year old for a 31-year old Pjanic was met with suspicion, especially after the financial specifications of the deal were released.

Barcelona midfielder Arthur has joined Juventus in a transfer worth €70 million, with Miralem Pjanic set to move in the other direction: https://t.co/INbLLGOODo pic.twitter.com/CXckhpAbaC — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 29, 2020

Nearly a season later, both players have struggled to get going at their respective clubs. Arthur has made just 13 Serie A starts for Juventus, while Pjanic has fared even worse, making just six league starts for Barcelona. If Juventus decide to sell the Brazilian in the summer they will recoup some of the money they paid to acquire him. Barcelona will not be able to say the same about Pjanic, unfortunately.

#4 Not giving opportunities to players like Riqui Puig

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - Supercopa de Espana Final

It would be a fair assessment to say that Barcelona's famed La Masia academy has dried up in recent years as far as producing stars for the future is concerned.

Riqui Puig was supposed to break that spell, though. A highly-rated talent during his Barcelona B days, Puig was regarded as Barcelona's future star, an excellent passer with good creativity who would dominate the midfield area for years to come.

When Barcelona lose to Celta Vigo but Riqui Puig gets 45 minutes. pic.twitter.com/OtWVBSRuwm — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) May 16, 2021

The 21-year old is clearly not preferred by manager Ronald Koeman, though. Puig has barely featured under the Dutch manager, and has made just two starts in the league, scoring one goal.

Apart from Puig, young Portuguese forward Francisco Trincao, who was signed from Braga last summer for a fee of £28 million, has made just two starts as well. Trincao has been utilized 25 times off the bench and has been linked with a move away.

