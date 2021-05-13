Sport continues to be one of the best forms of entertainment, and world-class athletes have all enjoyed good years in their respective sports.

There has been financial restraints due to the pandemic, but athletes continue to diversify. Apart from their wages, several sportspeople run successful businesses which continue to do well. Apart from this, top brands and excellent sponsorship deals have also been crucial.

Basketball and football remain popular sports, while American football also has a couple of representatives on this list.

We look at the:

10 highest-paid athletes in the world (2021)

#10 Kevin Durant | $75 million

Charlotte Hornets v Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant, often called "KD", is one of the most famous basketball players in the world.

Durant has enjoyed a storied career in the game, having won two NBA Championships, an NBA Most Valuable Player award, and two Olympic gold medals. The 32-year old currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets, having previously represented the Golden State Warriors.

It was with the Golden State Warriors that Durant won consecutive NBA Championships, in 2017 and 2018. His debut for the Brooklyn Nets was delayed due to a serious injury, but Durant's ability will be key for them going forward.

#9 Tom Brady | $76 million

Super Bowl LV

Regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Tom Brady is one of the most recognizable names in American football.

Brady spent the first 20 years of his professional career playing for the New England Patriots, where he played a crucial role as the team won six Super Bowl titles and 17 division titles, among other trophies. His association with the New England Patriots ended in 2019, and the 43-year old is currently a part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Is Tom Brady actually the long-term answer at QB in Tampa Bay? pic.twitter.com/VCWXMpivuL — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) May 11, 2021

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady won another Super Bowl this year and became the oldest player to be named Super Bowl MVP. He has been appreciated for his longevity in the game.

#8 Lewis Hamilton | $82 million

F1 Grand Prix of Spain

Arguably the most famous racing driver in the world right now, Lewis Hamilton has etched a fine legacy for himself in Formula One.

The Brit is currently competing in Formula One for Mercedes, having started his career with McLaren. Hamilton has won a joint-record seven World Drivers' Championship titles, while also holding a number of individual records in the sport.

Fernando Alonso says Lewis Hamilton deserves more credit for his success 👏 pic.twitter.com/Qg1p7ma7ev — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 12, 2021

The 36-year old is regarded as a role model for many young drivers. Off the field, Hamilton has taken an active stand against racism and has often commented on the lack of diversity in the Formula One circuit.

Also Read: 5 biggest under-performers from the Premier League's Big 6 this season (2020/21)

1 / 3 NEXT