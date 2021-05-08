5 Liverpool players who have been treated unfairly by Jurgen Klopp

One of the best coaches in world football, Jurgen Klopp, enjoys a good relationship with the Liverpool faithful. He led the club to the Champions League in the 2018-19 season and Premier League glory in 2019-20.

Liverpool's recruitment has been an enormous success as well. Sporting Director Michael Edwards has become renowned for his ability to recruit smartly, which has played a massive role in Liverpool's incredible growth under Klopp.

However, sometimes certain transfers do not work out. Liverpool have been careful with how they spend their money, so they have not incurred huge financial losses on busts. But there is a feeling that some players should have been given more chances to prove themselves.

On that note, we look at:

5 Liverpool players who should have been given more chances by Jurgen Klopp

#5 Ben Davies

Ben Davies (in white) during his Preston North End days

Liverpool's centre-back crisis this season has been covered extensively. The absence of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip due to long-term injuries saw Liverpool sign Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke and Ben Davies permanently from Preston North End in January.

While Kabak's signing was expected, Davies' arrival was a surprise. The 25-year-old had been heavily linked with Celtic before Liverpool signed him for around £1.5 million to bolster their defensive ranks.

How Mike Edwards solved LFC CB crisis:

1. Signed Ben Davies from Preston for around £2m.

2. Replaced Davies at Preston with LFC talent Sepp van den Berg on a six-month dry loan, effectively giving SvdB senior experience.

3. Signed Ozan Kabak on loan with option to buy.



Wizardry. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) February 1, 2021

Davies has yet to feature for Liverpool since his arrival in January. Capable of operating as a left-back if needed, seeing the Englishman not make his debut for Liverpool has been disappointing. It looks likely that Davies will depart in the summer, with Celtic said to be interested once more.

#4 Marko Grujic

Marko Grujic in Liverpool colours

A highly-rated talent during his time with Red Star Belgrade, Marko Grujic's Liverpool spell has not gone according to plan.

Grujic joined Liverpool in 2016 from the Serbian club for a fee of £6.3 million. The midfielder was seen as an exciting young player who could become an important player for Liverpool, but Grujic has struggled to live up to expectations.

Liverpool will be open to offers for Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson, Ben Woodburn, Sheyi Ojo, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi this summer. Upgrading Origi to give them a more potent striking option off the bench is crucial. #awlfc [@JamesPearceLFC] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) March 30, 2021

The Serbian international has made just 16 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring one goal. He is currently on loan at Portuguese giants Porto, having already spent time at Cardiff City and Hertha Berlin. The 25-year-old needs a new environment to thrive.

Also read: 5 most overrated footballers in the world right now (2021)

1 / 2 NEXT