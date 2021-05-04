Modern football has seen a rise in footballers being hyped up, with YouTube compilations and fans of the players on social media placing them on a pedestal.

That is not to say these players are not talented. To be playing in some of the best leagues in the world is not an easy thing, and only a select few are able to do so.

However, emotions tend to cloud judgment in such matters. Certain players are overrated because of a particular goal or a particular pass, and fans tend to ignore their overall play when considering such matters.

We look at the:

5 most overrated footballers in the world right now (2021)

#5 Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

Anthony Martial has struggled this season

Manchester United are flying in the league this season under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and there has been little mention of Anthony Martial.

Granted, the France international is recuperating from an injury he suffered during the international break, but Martial has struggled to replicate his form from last season. The forward led the line well for Manchester United last season, scoring 23 goals in all competitions.

Advertisement

🔴 Youngest players to reach 50 European apps for Man Utd:

23 yrs, 180 days – MARCUS RASHFORD

23 yrs, 341 days – Wayne Rooney

24 yrs, 34 days – Cristiano Ronaldo

25 yrs, 96 days – Anthony Martial

25 yrs, 169 days – David Beckham

25 yrs, 249 days – @GNev2#UEL pic.twitter.com/EoMoQK5ez6 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 29, 2021

This season, though, the 25-year old has been in poor form. Martial has made 36 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals. Veteran Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani's good form and the possibility that his contract might be renewed for another season means Martial has a tough job on his hands when he returns from injury.

#4 Arthur Melo (Juventus)

Juventus v Parma Calcio - Serie A

Arguably the most controversial deal of last summer saw Arthur Melo and Miralem Pjanic switch clubs, with Pjanic joining Barcelona and Arthur joining Juventus.

A highly-rated talent, Arthur produced some good performances for Barcelona during his stint there. A technically gifted player with good passing ability, Arthur was seen as an ideal addition to the Juventus midfield, adding youth as well as composure to Andrea Pirlo's side.

Advertisement

Weston McKennie, Paulo Dybala and Arthur have been temporarily suspended by Juventus after attending illegal lockdown party at McKennie's home. pic.twitter.com/WnOtyUDmsh — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 2, 2021

The 24-year old has not featured regularly for Juventus this season, though. Arthur has made just 12 starts in Serie A, and his impact has been minimal to say the least. With the future of Andrea Pirlo up in the air, it remains to be seen what next season brings for the Brazil international.

Also Read: 5 greatest Chelsea strikers of all time

1 / 2 NEXT