Ranking the 5 best penalty takers in the world this season (2020/21)

Contrary to what many believe, taking penalties is not an easy business. It requires sharpness of the mind and an ability to read a goalkeeper's actions. Not every player in a team takes penalties.

Some of the best players in the world are top penalty-takers. The likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo do not shirk away from the responsibility, while teams tend to make the best players in the squad the first-choice penalty-taker.

Without much ado, we rank the:

5 best penalty takers in the world this season (2020/21)

#5 Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

Ciro Immobile before a Lazio game

One of the best strikers in Serie A, Ciro Immobile is enjoying a phenomenal goalscoring stint at Lazio, where he has thrived.

Having made his name at Torino, Immobile's move to Borussia Dortmund did not go according to plan, and the Italy international returned to Serie A by signing for Lazio in 2016. This proved to be an excellent decision by the striker, with Immobile in sensational form for quite some time now.

1000 - @ciroimmobile has scored the 1000th goal in Serie A this season; in 2019/20 the 1000th goal in the competition was netted by Francesco Caputo against Cagliari in July. Bingo.@SerieA — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 27, 2021

The 31-year old has made 215 appearances in all competitions for Lazio, scoring 149 goals. This season, Immobile has made 31 Serie A appearances, scoring 19 goals and providing six assists. Out of those 19 goals, four have been penalties.

#4 Jorginho (Chelsea)

Jorginho in Chelsea colours

Jorginho has been linked with a move away from Chelsea for quite some time now, and could likely leave the club in the summer.

An intelligent footballer renowned for his passing ability from the base of midfield, Jorginho thrived under the management of Maurizio Sarri at Napoli. Sarri's appointment as Chelsea manager saw the Blues buy the Italy international for a fee of £51 million as Sarri sought to implement his particular style of play.

"He skipped some steps necessary for learning before moving to a big club... I think he came too soon and wasn't ready for a job at this level, to be honest." [ESPN Brasil]



Jorginho doesn't think Frank Lampard was ready to be Chelsea boss 🔵 pic.twitter.com/28CFjauBRh — Goal (@goal) April 23, 2021

While Jorginho has had some good moments as a Chelsea player, he has not been consistently impressive.

The 29-year old has made 134 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, and has been one of the main penalty-takers in the squad. He has scored six goals in the Premier League this season, all of which have been penalties.

