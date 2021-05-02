One of the biggest clubs in world football, Chelsea have employed some of the best players and best coaches in the world.

The takeover by Roman Abramovich in 2003 saw Chelsea become a financially strong club, capable of signing big-money players without much thought. As a result, they have had some big hits but some disappointing flops as well.

The Blues have been led by talented strikers throughout their prestigious history. These strikers have played a crucial role in helping Chelsea become who they are, and have thus become a part of the club's illustrious history.

Without further ado, we look at the:

5 greatest Chelsea strikers of all time

#5 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is currently the manager of Burton Albion

Good with both feet and renowned for his speed, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was a prolific goalscorer for Chelsea, especially during his first two seasons at the club.

The Netherlands international was no stranger to the Premier League when he joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid in 2000 for a fee of £20 million. Hasselbaink had already established himself as a quality goalscorer during his stint with Leeds United and in 1999 won his first Premier League Golden Boot.

📊 Tammy Abraham makes his 50th PL app for Chelsea - has scored 20 goals, only 4 players have scored more in their first 50 PL apps for the club:

34 Hasselbaink

31 Diego Costa

21 Stein, Gudjohnsen

20 Vialli, Drogba, Abraham (from 49) pic.twitter.com/3lR29hRIf2 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 26, 2020

At Chelsea, Hasselbaink was at his very best. He made 177 appearances in all competitions for the Blues and scored 87 goals during his four seasons at the club. He won his second Premier League Golden Boot after scoring 23 goals in his first season for Chelsea. He departed Chelsea in 2004, making appearances for Middlesbrough, Charlton Athletic, and Cardiff City before retiring in 2008. The 49-year old is currently the manager of League One side Burton Albion.

#4 Diego Costa

Diego Costa celebrates a goal for Chelsea

Diego Costa might not have enjoyed a long Chelsea career, but during his three seasons in the Premier League he was one of the best strikers around.

Costa's talent was never in question, and a stunning season for Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid saw Chelsea pay £34 million in 2014 to acquire him. The Spain international proved to be an entertaining addition to the Premier League. Apart from goalscoring, his aggressive nature often resulted in clashes with opposition players.

Just thinking about the fact that Diego Costa played for us for 3 years, won the premier league twice and scored 20 goals both times.



Proper striker. pic.twitter.com/XCDTa84P1k — Sam ♠️ (@HeritageCFC) May 1, 2021

Costa won two Premier League titles with Chelsea, and played a key role in both title victories. He made 120 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring 59 goals. Costa's poor relationship with manager Antonio Conte resulted in him returning to Atletico Madrid in a controversial move in January 2018. However, the 32-year old struggled to get going and is currently a free agent.

