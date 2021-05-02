The biggest league in the world, the English Premier League attracts some of the best players in world football.

With some of the biggest clubs in Europe taking part in the Premier League, as well as with the financial muscle that the league is able to flex, some of the world's best players and managers want to experience the Premier League at least once.

Recent seasons have seen midfielders dominate the discussion in the league. The signing of Bruno Fernandes by Manchester United, as well as the continued excellence of Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, have played a crucial role in this development.

We look at the:

5 best midfielders in the Premier League this season (2020/21)

#5 Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi before a Leicester City game

Leicester City have been an impressive outfit under the management of Brendan Rodgers and Wilfred Ndidi has been a crucial part of their good performances this season.

Long linked with some of the top clubs in Europe, Ndidi has been an ever-present in the Foxes midfield since his arrival. The 24-year old joined Leicester City from Genk in January 2017 for a fee of around £16 million, and if he does leave the club in the summer, Leicester City will make a huge profit on their investment.

Advertisement

Since making his Premier League debut, Wilfred Ndidi has made more tackles 𝗮𝗻𝗱 made more interceptions than any other player in the league.



Just look at his defensive coverage. 😤 pic.twitter.com/SThgrJSKbZ — William Hill (@WilliamHill) April 3, 2021

A defensive behemoth, the Nigeria international is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league. A strong tackler, Ndidi provides able protection to the Leicester City backline, and his rare absences due to injury or suspension further amplify his importance to the balance of the side.

Ndidi has made 171 appearances in all competitions for Leicester City. Manchester United, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea are all said to be interested in the midfielder.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne in action for Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne was the best player in the Premier League last season and he continues to be a key cog in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Advertisement

Eyebrows were raised when Manchester City paid £68.5 million to acquire the Belgium international from Wolfsburg in 2015. De Bruyne's earlier stint with Chelsea had not gone according to plan, and the midfielder had enjoyed one good season with Wolfsburg when Manchester City decided to buy him.

🔵 Kevin De Bruyne has now scored 10 goals in the Champions League, 7 in the knockout phase 💪#UCL pic.twitter.com/6SSf3l0RgH — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 28, 2021

However, he has been sensational for the Cityzens. Renowned for his passing, crossing and creativity, the 29-year old has firmly established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League. His technical skills and attacking capabilities have been a boon to Guardiola's side.

De Bruyne has made 259 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City, scoring 66 goals and providing 106 assists. This season, the former Genk man has made 24 Premier League appearances, scoring five goals and providing 11 assists.

Also Read: 5 players who need to leave Real Madrid to build their careers

1 / 2 NEXT