5 biggest mistakes made by Jose Mourinho in his managerial career

One of the greatest managers in the game, Jose Mourinho is going through rough times at the moment.

The 58-year old was recently sacked as the head coach of Tottenham Hotspur after a run of uninspiring results. That means Spurs are the only club where Jose Mourinho failed to win a trophy.

Five biggest mistakes of Jose Mourinho:

There is a growing perception that Mourinho's stint at the very top may have come to an end with his sacking at Spurs. Nevertheless, Jose Mourinho will not be short of suitors. Celtic have been linked with him recently, and the longer he waits, the more offers he could get.

But Mourinho brings with him a unique package, with his controversial comments and playing style not always endearing to a club's faithful or their hierarchy. On that note, let's look at the five biggest mistakes made by Jose Mourinho in his managerial career.

#1 Failure to evolve tactically

Jose Mourinho (right) has displayed tactical inflexibility.

During his prime, Jose Mourinho was regarded as one of the best tacticians in the game. Thanks to his tactical nous, unheralded Porto won the Champions League in 2004 in a triumph that surprised all and sundry.

Often labelled as a defensive coach who prioritises winning over playing an attractive brand of football, Jose Mourinho has never been short of critics. However, Jose Mourinho, in his prime, could guarantee trophies, which mitigated the criticism regarding his style of play to a considerable extent.

However, with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City playing free-flowing, attacking football and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool renowned for their pressing style, there is a growing perception that Jose Mourinho's insistence on being reactive rather than proactive is not in tune with the way the game is played today.

#4 Blaming his players and failure to take responsibility

Luke Shaw (left) and Jose Mourinho did not enjoy a good relationship.

"Same coach, different players."

This was Jose Mourinho's reaction when questioned why Tottenham Hotspur were unable to hold on to a lead against Newcastle United and shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

This answer was not received well, and it was not the first time the Portuguese criticised his players quite openly.

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw, now regarded as one of the best in his position, was at the receiving end of many such rebukes from Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho on Luke Shaw in 2017:



‘He was right in front of me and I was making every decision for him. He has to change his football brain. We need his fantastic physical and technical qualities, but he cannot continue to play with my brain.’



The 58-year old stated in 2015 that he felt betrayed by his Chelsea players.

The likes of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and Manchester United attackers Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have also been criticised openly by Mourinho, which didn't augur well for the teams' morales.

