5 most valuable midfielders in La Liga (2021)

La Liga is one of the best leagues in the world, with some of the best players in the world plying their trade in Spain.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid house some of the world's most valuable players, especially in midfield. La Liga boasts some incredible talent in the middle of the park, with both youngsters and stars in their prime.

While Toni Kroos and Luka Modric continue to be regarded as two of the best in the business, some young stars have made their names in recent seasons.

On that note, we look at La Liga players who excel in the middle of the park.

Five most valuable midfielders to play in La Liga in 2021

#5 Casemiro (Real Madrid) | £63 million

Casemiro in action for Real Madrid.

Arguably the greatest defensive midfielder in world football right now, Casemiro's importance to Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid cannot be understated.

The Brazilian joined Real Madrid from Sao Paulo in 2013 for a fee of £5.4 million. Limited game time saw him join Porto on loan in 2014. Impressive performances for the Portuguese giants led to him becoming an important first-team member when he returned to Real Madrid.

An aggressive and strong midfielder, Casemiro's midfield partnership with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric has provided the base for Real Madrid's incredible recent success. The 29-year-old has made 280 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid and, without doubt, is crucial to Los Blancos' balance on the field.

#4 Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) | £63 million

Federico Valverde has done well at Real Madrid.

Federico Valverde's growing importance to Real Madrid is visible, and the midfielder has what it takes to become one of the best in his position.

Valverde's rise has been sudden, with manager Zinedine Zidane placing a lot of trust in the youngster. Acquired from Penarol in 2016 for £4.5 million, the 22-year-old spent time with Real Madrid Castilla and Deportivo La Coruna. Zidane's arrival saw Valverde become a part of the first team.

The Uruguay international has not disappointed. A spirited player with robust technical qualities, Valverde made his name when he committed a professional foul to stop Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata from being one-on-one with the goalkeeper in the Supercopa final. He was sent off, but Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone praised the action. He has made 97 appearances in all competitions so far for Los Blancos.

