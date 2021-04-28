5 managers who can join bigger clubs this summer

Modern football has seen the emergence of young and exciting managers who carry with them innovative ideas on how to play the beautiful game.

The footballing world has already seen some such managers set to join big clubs in the summer. While Borussia Monchengladbach coach Marco Rose will take over at Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann was announced as the next Bayern Munich manager today.

There is likely to be a merry-go-round regarding managers in the summer. We look at the 5 managers who can join bigger clubs come next season.

#5 Roberto De Zerbi (Sassuolo)

Roberto De Zerbi has done well at Sassuolo

Sassuolo have been an extremely entertaining side to watch this season, and Roberto De Zerbi has earned plaudits for his side's attacking style of play.

De Zerbi has been the manager of Sassuolo since 2018, and the club has shown clear signs of improvement under his management. They finished 8th last season, and they are 8th this season as well, and have won their last four league games.

Sassuolo manager Roberto De Zerbi on the Super League: "We're playing Milan tomorrow and if it were solely up to me I wouldn't want to play bc they signed up to the Super League. This is the equivalent of telling the son of a factory worker he can't grow up to be a doctor." — Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) April 20, 2021

Attackers Domenico Berardi and Francesco Caputo have benefitted immensely from the arrival of De Zerbi, while midfielder Manuel Locatelli could leave the club in the summer, with Manchester City and Juventus linked as potential destinations for the Italy international.

The Italian manager was linked with the Barcelona job very briefly in the past and has been suggested as a potential option to replace Rudi Garcia at Ligue 1 side Lyon.

#4 Simone Inzaghi (Lazio)

Simone Inzaghi reacts during a Lazio game

Simone Inzaghi's Lazio have been consistently good in the Serie A for some time now, and it is slightly surprising to see the likes of Inzaghi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto still at the club.

Inzaghi spent much of his playing career with Lazio and became their manager in 2016. The Italian has guided Lazio to Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italia success, and the likes of Milinkovic-Savic, Alberto and Ciro Immobile have all shone for Lazio. Immobile, in particular, has scored goals at an extremely consistent rate.

⚽ | @ciroimmobile scored his 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣th #SerieATIM goal after 8 years and 235 days from the 1st.

Only Nordahl, Meazza, Nyers and Signori did better.

More and more King Ciro! 👑 pic.twitter.com/vALH27aISm — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) April 19, 2021

Lazio are currently 6th in Serie A, having finished 4th last season. Inzaghi's side have won five of their last five legamesames, and are currently five points behind 3rd-placed Napoli.

It remains to be seen what Inzaghi's future holds, but the 45-year old will not be short of suitors if he decides to leave in the summer.

