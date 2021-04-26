Chelsea have one of the best squads in Europe, with consistent heavy investment resulting in the likes of young stars like Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz, as well as established names like Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante playing for the club.

Chelsea's famed academy has also produced first-team members like Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Reece James, and the club has thus been able to create an incredible squad, with the help of the academy as well as strong financial backing from owner Roman Abramovich.

With such a talented squad to work with, there are certain players who are bound to get fewer minutes than they deserve. An abundance of options means that manager Thomas Tuchel always has to make tough decisions. Some players might have to leave in order to flourish.

5 players who need to leave Chelsea to progress

#5 Michy Batshuayi

Michy Batshuayi in action for Belgium

A highly-rated striker during his Standard Liege and Marseille days, Michy Batshuayi's career at the top level has not gone according to plan since joining Chelsea.

The Belgium international joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2016 for a fee of £35 million. He was signed as competition for Diego Costa, who was regarded as Chelsea's first-choice striker. But Batshuayi's contributions to Chelsea have been minimal, to say the least.

60% - Of all players to have scored at least 15 Premier League goals, Michy Batshuayi has netted the highest proportion of them as a substitute (60% - 9/15). Useful. #EVECRY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 5, 2021

In 77 appearances across all competitions for the Blues, the striker has scored 25 goals. A lack of playing time has seen him leave the club on loan four times, twice to Crystal Palace and once to Borussia Dortmund and Valencia.

Currently at Crystal Palace, the 27-year old has started only seven Premier League games this season, scoring two goals and providing an assist. It would be good for all parties concerned to cut ties, and for Batshuayi to start fresh.

#4 Emerson Palmieri

Emerson in Chelsea colours

Like Michy Batshuayi, Emerson Palmieri was an Antonio Conte signing who has played a bit-part role at Chelsea so far.

Emerson impressed during his Roma spell, but had issues with injuries during that period. Chelsea decided to sign the left-back in 2018 for a fee of £18 million to bolster their defense, with Palmieri's ability to play as a left wing-back seen as ideal.

The Italy international has not been a consistent feature for Chelsea during his four seasons at the club. Emerson has made 70 appearances in all competitions, with the likes of Marcos Alonso and recently Ben Chilwell preferred ahead of him.

The 26-year old has been linked with a return to Serie A for quite some time now. The likes of Juventus and Inter Milan have been touted as possible destinations in the past, and at his age he should be playing football on a more regular basis.

