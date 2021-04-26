5 players who need to leave Real Madrid to build their careers

Despite being one of the biggest clubs in world football, Real Madrid have made some questionable transfer decisions in the past. The trend has continued and the Galacticos have some unwanted players at the Bernabeu now as well.

Real Madrid have not shied away from spending money in the transfer market, but that only increases the scrutiny on players who fail to perform.

The players currently out on loan from Real Madrid were regarded as some of the best young players in the world when they signed for Los Blancos. However, they have failed to live up to the hype.

Questions have to be raised about Real Madrid's heavy expenditure and subsequent misuse of various players.

Here we will look at the 5 players whose careers have stalled at Real and need to leave the club to progress.

#5 Luka Jovic

Luka Jovic is currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt

After a phenomenal 2018/19 season with Eintracht Frankfurt, Luka Jovic was linked with some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Despite being heavily linked to Barcelona, Jovic ultimately signed for Real Madrid for a fee of £57 million. With Karim Benzema in his 30s, the Serbia international was seen as the ideal option to replace the Frenchman in the long run. Unfortunately, that has not been the case.

Jovic struggled to get going at Real Madrid. A combination of poor performances, as well as Benzema's continued excellence, saw Jovic fail to replicate his Eintracht Frankfurt form. The 23-year old scored just two goals in 32 appearances in all competitions in one and a half seasons.

The striker is currently back on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt and is refining his form.

Jovic has made 16 appearances since joining the Bundesliga side in January this year and has scored four goals. With Los Blancos linked with Erling Braut Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, it would be better for Jovic to start afresh by making the switch to Frankfurt a permanent one.

#4 Mariano Diaz

Mariano Diaz in Real Madrid colours

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in 2018 saw Real Madrid enter the market to sign an attacking player. However, it was surprising to see them bring back Mariano Diaz from Lyon for a fee of £19 million.

Diaz was a product of Real Madrid's academy, having departed the club in 2017 after limited chances. The striker shone for Lyon, scoring 21 goals in all competitions for the club in the 2017/18 season. With Real Madrid desperate to bolster their forward options, they decided to sign Diaz.

It's easy to forget that in his one season away from Real Madrid, Mariano Diaz scores 21 goals for Olympique Lyonnais. He's scored 3 goals at Real Madrid since Zinedine Zidane returned in March 2019. Karim Benzema is great, but some pretty big questions on squad management there. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) January 17, 2021

The 27-year old has once again struggled to get game time at the club. Since rejoining the club, Diaz has made 44 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals. The form of Benzema, as well as younger options like Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior has resulted in Diaz falling down the pecking order.

West Ham United have been linked with him previously and it looks likely that Diaz will depart Real Madrid in the summer.

