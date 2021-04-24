Sir Alex Ferguson is regarded as one of the greatest managers in the history of football. His 26 years with Manchester United helped the club become one of the biggest in the world, and he developed a number of world-class players.

While most of his decisions have shaped Manchester United in a positive manner, some have proven to be mistakes. There is no denying the influence the Scot has had at Manchester United and in the Premier League, but some of his actions are still debated.

We look at the 5 errors Sir Alex Ferguson made as Manchester United boss.

#5 Letting go of Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba in action for Manchester United

Paul Pogba initially joined Manchester United in 2009 in a controversial deal from Le Havre. The midfielder's talent was undeniable, but a lack of game-time resulted in Pogba departing the club and joining Juventus on a free transfer in 2012.

The relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson and Pogba's agent Mino Raiola was frosty, to say the least, and the way Pogba left the club did not leave a good impression on Ferguson. However, the midfielder thrived at Juventus, becoming one of the best young footballers in the world, and was coveted by some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

In 2016, Manchester United decided to sign him for a then world-record fee of £94.5 million. The France international has enjoyed some good moments for the club, but there have been questions raised as to whether he has fulfilled the talent he displayed at Juventus.

The 28-year old has made 192 appearances in all competitions since his return to Manchester United. An excellent passer who is technically strong and physically gifted, Pogba has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid for quite some time. It remains to be seen what his future holds.

#4 Failing to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo during his Manchester United days

To be fair to Sir Alex Ferguson, replacing one of the greatest players to have played the game is not an easy task.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United in 2003 from Sporting CP as a gangly youngster for a fee of £17 million. Six seasons, 292 games, 118 goals and a Ballon d'Or later, he departed Manchester United for Real Madrid in 2009 for a then world-record fee of £84.5 million.

Edinson Cavani is the first Man United No.7 to score 10 goals in a season since Cristiano Ronaldo 👏 pic.twitter.com/hmQgIu5RmI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 18, 2021

Sir Alex Ferguson tried several ways to replace Ronaldo. In 2009, he signed an out-and-out winger in Antonio Valencia from Wigan Athletic, and in subsequent years invested in players like Ashley Young and Shinji Kagawa. While the likes of Valencia and Young were reliable players who could operate in multiple positions, replacing Ronaldo proved to be an impossible task for Ferguson.

Since his retirement, Manchester United have spent heavily on forwards, but with little return. Angel di Maria, Radamel Falcao, Memphis Depay and Alexis Sanchez were all signed on expensive deals but failed to perform, and have since left the club.

