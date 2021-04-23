Goals win games, but judging attackers only by their goal and assist tallies can be misleading. Young players, especially those breaking through or developing at a particular club, need time and the right coaching to get the best out of them.

Recent seasons have seen clubs invest in young talent, with Atletico Madrid breaking their club-record to sign Joao Felix and Paris Saint-Germain making Kylian Mbappe the most expensive teenager in world football.

With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo now in their 30s, they will not go on forever. The young stars look set to take their place soon.

5 best U25 forwards in the world

#5 Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

Jadon Sancho has been a fine player for Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho paved the way for English youngsters to try their luck abroad by bravely joining Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

After a lack of playing time at Manchester City, Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £7 million. Eyebrows were raised after the move, but the 21-year old has thrived for the Bundesliga giants and looks set to earn them a hefty profit. A creative, technical winger, Sancho's performances for Borussia Dortmund have established him as one of the best young players in the world.

The England international has 131 appearances in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 46 goals and providing 60 assists. He was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last season and the Old Trafford outfit are said to be interested once more.

#4 Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

Joao Felix in Portugal colours

There is no doubting Joao Felix's talent. The forward impressed with his debut season at Benfica, and earned a whopping £114.5 million move to Atletico Madrid in 2019.

The transfer fee earned heavy scrutiny, and Felix endured a quiet first season with Diego Simeone's men. The 21-year old has done well in his second season though, but there are still reservations as to whether he truly fits into the Simeone system. A pacy forward with good creativity as well as goalscoring ability, Felix has the tools to become one of the best in the world.

No disrespect to Diego Simeone and his accomplishments as a manager, but paying €126 million for João Félix and then putting him in a Simeone team is like buying 200 solar panels and then moving to Barrow, Alaska. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) March 17, 2021

The Portugal international has made 70 appearances in all competitions for Atletico Madrid, scoring 19 goals and providing eight assists. Felix still has a lot of room to develop, and was linked with a move to Manchester City recently.

