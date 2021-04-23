Ranking the richest owners in the Premier League (2021)

Football is not a cheap sport and some of the richest people in the world have invested time and money in the game.

Owning a football club is not easy and with it comes a ton of responsibilities that can only be handled by a select few. Especially in the Premier League, the biggest league in the world, the scrutiny is high and the spotlight is always on.

Some of the biggest teams in the world play in the Premier League, and the owners of their respective clubs enjoy mixed relationships with their fans.

On that note, here are the richest owners in the Premier League ranked in the increasing order of their net worth.

#20 Alan Pace (Burnley) - not confirmed

Burnley need to invest in their squad in the summer

The Premier League's newest owner, Alan Pace took over at Burnley last December. The Clarets have been thrifty spenders in the transfer market, but Pace's arrival could very well change that this summer.

#19 Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (Sheffield United) - £198 million

Sheffield United have been relegated from the Premier League

Sheffield United will play in the Championship next season after a poor showing in the Premier League this time around. Fan-favorite Chris Wilder was sacked in March and the first port of call will be to replace him.

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe and KV Oostende boss Alexander Blessin have been linked with the role.

#18 Andrea Radrizzani (Leeds United)- £450 million

Andrea Radrizzani has done a good job at Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United have been one of the most entertaining sides in the Premier League this season and have been backed well by Andrea Radrizzani.

The club did not shirk away from spending money last summer, signing the likes of Rodrigo Moreno, Diego Llorente and Robin Koch, among others. They are currently 10th in the Premier League table.

#17 Tony Bloom (Brighton & Hove Albion) - £1.3 billion

Tony Bloom is the owner of Brighton & Hove Albion

An excellently run club, Brighton & Hove Albion are unlucky to be where they are in the Premier League table.

The Seagulls are 16th, but their performances merit a higher position and they clearly have an eye for talent identification. Bloom, a sports bettor, also owns Belgian second division side Union SG.

#16 David Sullivan and David Gold (West Ham United) - £1.56 billion

West Ham United Announce New Chairmen

David Sullivan and David Gold have not always endeared themselves to the West Ham United fans, but the Hammers have been the surprise package of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

There has been criticism aimed at Gold and Sullivan and West Ham United fans have often been vocal against them. The two men previously owned Birmingham City.

