5 forgotten stars from highly successful teams 

Football may be a team sport, but certain players tend to get more attention than others because of various reasons.

Pep Guardiola's Barcelona were an incredible team brimming with world-class players in every position, yet special praise was reserved for the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi.

Similarly, Real Madrid's stunning run of three consecutive Champions League titles saw Cristiano Ronaldo hog most of the limelight.

Five underrated players from highly successful teams:

In a dominant team, players who are willing to forego the attention are often required. These players may not the most talented in the team or play every game, but they are crucial for their respective sides.

On that note, let's look at five such underrated players who played for highly successful teams.

#5 Paulo Ferreira | Chelsea | 2004-2013

Paulo Ferreira during his Chelsea days

Jose Mourinho's first spell as manager of Chelsea saw the club emerge as one of the biggest teams in the Premier League.

Mourinho arrived at Stamford Bridge after winning the Champions League with an unfancied Porto side. Chelsea also managed to sign two Porto players who had played a crucial role in that Champions League run: full-back Paulo Ferreira and centre-back Ricardo Carvalho.

Ferreira joined Chelsea for a fee of £18 million. Capable of playing in both full-back positions, the Portugal international was a squad player at Chelsea, making 214 appearances in all competitions during his stint at the club.

He won three Premier League and one Champions League title with Chelsea before retiring in 2013.

#4 Park Ji-sung | Manchester United | 2005-2012

Park Ji-sung is a fan favourite at Manchester United.

An incredibly fit player renowned for his hard work and discipline, Park Ji-sung enjoys cult status at Manchester United.

The South Korean international joined Manchester United from PSV Eindhoven in 2005 for a fee of £6.5 million. Park immediately became a key player in the Manchester United midfield.

While the South Korean did not play every game, manager Sir Alex Ferguson more often than not started Park in the important games.

Park, a team player, endeared to the club faithful, thanks to his work rate and energy. He made 205 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 27 goals. He left Manchester United in 2012 after winning the Premier League four times and the Champions League once.

