5 most underrated Barcelona players of the 21st century

One of the biggest clubs in world football, Barcelona have been one of the dominant teams in the game since the turn of the century.

Featuring some of the greatest players of all time like Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi, Barcelona's glorious side under Pep Guardiola is often regarded as one of the best teams in world football.

Five most underrated Barcelona players since the turn of the century:

Despite the focus on Messi, Xavi and Iniesta, there are other players as well who have contributed to Barcelona's success over the years. On that note, let's look at the five of the most underrated Barcelona players in the 21st century.

#5 Adriano

Adriano celebrates a goal for Barcelona.

A versatile player, Adriano was a good player at Barcelona, enjoying a trophy-laden stint at the club.

After making his name at Sevilla, Adriano joined Barcelona in 2010 on an £8.5 million transfer. The Brazil international could play at both full-back positions and was a reliable rotation option at Barcelona for six seasons, winning four La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies, among other honours.

KAS Eupen, Belgian club, have signed Victor Vazquez (33), a former teammate of Lionel Messi (33) at Barcelona and the Barcelona youth.



KAS Eupen have signed Adriano Correia (35), a former teammate of Messi at Barcelona.



Last weekend this man was spotted in their stands. pic.twitter.com/YBNGIx0qII — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) August 18, 2020

Advertisement

The 36-year old made 189 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona before leaving for Besiktas in 2016. After leaving the Turkish club in 2019, Adriano enjoyed a spell with Athletico Paranaense. He currently plays for Belgian club Eupen.

#4 Seydou Keita

Seydou Keita in action for Mali

Barcelona have bought a lot of players from Sevilla over the years. They have brought the likes of Adriano, Dani Alves and Ivan Rakitic from Sevilla with varying degrees of success.

Seydou Keita was another such player who joined Barcelona after a successful season with Sevilla. Barcelona paid £12.5 million in 2008 to sign the Mali international.

Keita proved to a shrewd acquisition; he was a consistent presence in midfield and played a key role in Barcelona's incredible spell of dominance under Pep Guardiola.

Advertisement

#OnThisDay | April 14, 2009



In the second leg of the @ChampionsLeague quarterfinals versus @FCBayernEN, midfielder @skeitaofficiel scored this rocket from outside the area to cap off a 5-1 aggregate win and move Barça one step closer to the coveted treble.#BarçaArchive pic.twitter.com/H9sTEp7aRa — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 14, 2020

Seydou Keita made 188 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona, scoring 22 goals. He joined Chinese side Dalian Aerbin in 2012 before returning to Europe to make appearances for Valencia and Roma. The 41-year old retired in 2017.

Also Read: 10 best finishers in world football right now.

1 / 2 NEXT