5 midfielders who could replace Luka Modric at Real Madrid

One of the best midfielders in world football, Real Madrid's Luka Modric continues to be one of the starting midfielders for the Los Blancos at the age of 35.

Modric, who joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 on a £31.5 million transfer, was named the worst signing of the season by Marca.

However, since then, the Croatia international has made 382 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos, scoring 26 goals. He has won every possible trophy with Real Madrid and won the Ballon d'Or award in 2018 after captaining Croatia to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final.

Five players who could replace Luka Modric at Real Madrid:

Luka Modric has enjoyed an incredible career at Real Madrid. His partnership with Toni Kroos, which continues to flourish, is arguably one of the best midfield partnerships of the modern generation.

However, the 35-year old cannot go on forever. On that note, let's take a look at five players who could replace Luka Modric at Real Madrid.

#1 Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)

Ryan Gravenberch in action for the Netherlands

Ajax have one of the best academies in world football, and Ryan Gravenberch is their latest academy star who looks set to earn the club a huge profit by moving to a big club.

Ryan Gravenberch has all the attributes to be one of the best midfielders in the world. Good with his passing and dribbling while also registering decent defensive numbers in the Eredivisie, the Netherlands international could flourish in the right environment.

Ajax rate Gravenberch extremely highly, as evident by the minutes he is getting at the age of 18. The midfielder has made 36 appearances in all competitions this season for the club, scoring four goals and providing six assists.

With fellow academy graduate, Brian Brobbey set to join RB Leipzig on a free transfer in the summer, it remains to be seen whether Ajax will be receptive to letting go of Gravenberch.

If so, Real Madrid could be an enticing destination for the player.

#2 Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Nicolo Barella has been in fine form for Inter Milan.

One of the best midfielders in the Serie A this season, Nicolo Barella will likely be a league winner at the end of the campaign.

A product of the Cagliari academy, Barella joined Inter Milan in 2019, initially on a loan deal. The 24-year old's deal was made permanent a year later, with Inter Milan paying Cagliari £25 million for his services.

A strong creative passer, Barella has impressed this season with his intelligence and technical quality.

The Italy international could be a key player for Roberto Mancini at the Euros this summer, and a good tournament could result in strong interest from top clubs like Real Madrid.

This season, Barella has made 39 appearances in all competitions for Antonio Conte's Inter Milan, scoring three goals and providing seven assists.

