Two of the biggest clubs in the world, the rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid is unlike any other in the footballing world.

El Clasico has become one of the most-watched sporting events in the world, and during Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid stint, his rivalry with Barcelona's Lionel Messi attracted the attention of people across the globe.

With such an intense rivalry existing between the two clubs, it seems unlikely that players would play for both clubs during their careers. However, some of the greatest players of all time have done so over the years.

Without further ado, we look at the 5 greatest players who have played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

#5 Bernd Schuster

Bernd Schuster also managed Real Madrid

Nicknamed "The Blond Angel," Bernd Schuster enjoyed an illustrious career, representing some of the biggest clubs in the world.

The midfielder started his career with Koln, before moving to Barcelona in 1980. At the Camp Nou, Schuster would make his name, consistently performing well and providing goals from midfield. Having been a key player for Barcelona, his move to Real Madrid in 1988 wasn't devoid of controversy.

🪨 Notable players to have represented both Real Madrid & Barcelona:



🇧🇷 Ronaldo

🇨🇲 Samuel Eto’o

🇵🇹 Luís Figo

🇦🇷 Javier Saviola

🇷🇴 Gheorghe Hagi

🇩🇰 Michael Laudrup

🇪🇸 Luis Enrique

🇩🇪 Bernd Schuster



📚 Another chapter of El Clásico history will be written this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/0hEyiZYqle — Futaa.com (@Futaacom) April 8, 2021

Schuster would spend two seasons with Real Madrid before joining city-rivals Atletico Madrid in 1990. The West Germany international retired in 1997 after a stint with Mexican club UNAM Pumas.

Schuster would then embark on a managerial career. He managed the likes of Koln and Shakhtar Donetsk and was appointed manager of Real Madrid in 2007. He stepped down from his role in 2008 and was most recently the manager of Chinese club Dalian Yifang.

#4 Samuel Eto'o

Samuel Eto'o in action for Cameroon

One of the greatest strikers in the world during his prime and arguably the greatest African player ever, Samuel Eto'o's legacy in football can be matched only by a few players.

The Cameroon international began his career with Real Madrid but only made seven appearances for the club before joining Mallorca. Some fine performances for Mallorca grabbed the attention of Barcelona, with the La Liga giants paying £24 million for his services in 2004.

🌍 African top scorers in the Champions League knockout stages:



⚽️1⃣4⃣ Didier Drogba 🇨🇮

⚽️1⃣2⃣ Sadio Mané 🇸🇳

⚽️1⃣0⃣ Samuel Eto'o 🇨🇲

⚽️1⃣0⃣ Mohamed Salah 🇪🇬

⚽️0⃣7⃣ Emmanuel Adebayor 🇹🇬

⚽️0⃣5⃣ Michael Essien 🇬🇭

⚽️0⃣4⃣ Seydou Keita 🇲🇱

⚽️0⃣4⃣ Hakim Ziyech 🇲🇦#UCL pic.twitter.com/kK9DzT9cFf — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 6, 2021

Eto'o made nearly 200 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan club, scoring 130 goals. He won every possible trophy with Barcelona and moved to Inter Milan in 2009.

Having won the treble in his final season at Barcelona, the striker won the treble in his debut season at Inter Milan. Eto'o then turned out for Chelsea, Everton and Sampdoria, among other clubs. He retired in 2019.

