One of the best players in the world, there have been various debates regarding Neymar's legacy.

A prodigious talent, Neymar enjoyed a stellar stint at Barcelona before a €222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 which made him the most expensive player of all time, raised eyebrows.

There have been reports and suggestions that Neymar moved to PSG in order to chart his own path rather than play second-fiddle to Lionel Messi at Barcelona. While there have been some good moments with the Parisien club, questions exist as to whether the move has really worked out for the player and the club.

However, it looks likely that Neymar will sign a new contract with PSG, thus sealing his future. With Ballon d'Or still an achievable target for the forward, we look at

5 things Neymar needs to do to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or

#5 Win the Ligue 1

Neymar before a Paris Saint-Germain game

Ever since Qatar Sports Investment purchased Paris Saint-Germain in 2011, the Parisien club have established domestic dominance.

Paris Saint-Germain have won seven league titles in the last eight seasons. This season though, the club have struggled to get going in the league. Christophe Galtier's Lille are three points ahead of second-placed Paris Saint-Germain and deserve to be where they are.

Neymar has been sent off three times in his last 14 Ligue 1 matches 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZJwZEmejBM — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 3, 2021

If Neymar intends to win the Ballon d'Or, it is imperative that Paris Saint-Germain do not falter in the league. The Brazilian has made 13 appearances in Ligue 1 this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists. With seven games remaining in the league, manager Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping that the 29-year old remains injury-free for the title run-in.

#4 Win the Champions League

Neymar in action against Bayern Munich

Last season, Thomas Tuchel's Paris Saint-Germain were whiskers away from lifting the Champions League trophy.

Bayern Munich beat the Ligue 1 giants in the final to lift the trophy, but the Parisien club gave them a tough fight. The likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe shone for Paris Saint-Germain last season in Europe, and similar performances will be required from them this season as well.

Two assists in 28 minutes for Neymar.



Back in the Champions League and 𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧’ ✨ pic.twitter.com/8S6ZV7wYBr — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 7, 2021

Paris Saint-Germain beat Barcelona in the Round of 16, with Neymar missing both legs due to injury. He is back now, and started for his side as PSG beat Bayern Munich 3-2 in the first-leg of the quarter-final.

Neymar has made six appearances in the Champions League this season, scoring six goals and providing two assists. The 29-year old will be key for PSG and a starring role in the Champions League could see him become a favorite for the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

