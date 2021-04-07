Top 5 attacking midfielders in the world this season (2020/21)

Modern football is constantly evolving, with innovations and trends consistently dominating discussions.

There is currently a belief that out-and-out attacking midfielders in the game are slowly falling out of favor, with managers preferring to play with false forwards and inverted wingers in attack. Forwards are required to be more flexible in attack, with the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp preferring their attackers to change positions regularly to confuse the opposition.

However, this season, there have been some attacking midfielders who have been the most important players at their respective clubs. The debate about who is better in the Premier League — Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes or Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne — is a testament to the fact.

So without further ado, we look at the top 5 attacking midfielders in the world this season.

#5 Hakan Calhanoglu (AC Milan)

Hakan Calhanoglu has been in fine form for AC Milan

Such has been his form this season that Hakan Calhanoglu will not be short of suitors if he decides to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

The Turkey international joined AC Milan from Bayer Leverkusen in 2017 for a fee of £21 million. His initial performances left a lot to be desired, and despite being a constant feature in the starting XI, his lack of consistency left fans frustrated. Renowned for his creativity, Calhanoglu struggled to replicate his Bayer Leverkusen form.

🔐 Fewest minutes per key pass in Europe's top 5 leagues this season (10+ starts):



🥇 Hakan Calhanoglu - every 24.1 mins

🥈 Josip Ilicic - 24..7 mins

🥉 Christopher Nkunku - 25.3 mins pic.twitter.com/trt9mOHciI — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 2, 2021

However, this season, he has been one of AC Milan's most important players. The 27-year-old has made 24 Serie A appearances, scoring two goals and providing eight assists. With his contract expiring in the summer, clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked with the former Hamburger midfielder, who can also play on the left-wing.

#4 Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Aston Villa will have a tough job keeping hold of Jack Grealish

Having been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer, it was surprising to see Jack Grealish pen a new five-year deal with Aston Villa last September.

He has been one of the best players this season in the Premier League, though. The England international has been sensational throughout the season, with his creativity and dribbling ability causing major problems for opposition defenses.

Man City are likely to be priced out of a move for Jack Grealish because Aston Villa value him at £100m, according to the Telegraph 🤑 pic.twitter.com/YZyWVs9XFW — Goal (@goal) March 30, 2021

The 25-year-old has made 22 Premier League appearances this season, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists. It will be interesting to see whether Aston Villa will be able to hang on to their most important player come summer, with both Manchester clubs tracking Grealish.

