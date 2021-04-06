There is no denying the fact that Chelsea have one of the best academies in world football. The amount of talent that they produce on a consistent basis is something that arguably cannot be matched by any club right now.

Chelsea are also renowned for their loan system, with many talented young players sent out on loan to various clubs across Europe to gain experience and add value to their name.

There has been some criticism in the past that Chelsea do not properly utilize their academy with the London club rather buying stars. However, in recent years the emergence of the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James and Tammy Abraham has reduced the noise.

With so much talent out on loan, there is a chance that some young players might be a part of the Chelsea squad for next season. We take a look at:

5 Chelsea loanees who could be given a chance next season

#5 Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Fulham)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek in action for Fulham

A highly-regarded player during his youth days, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is yet to hit the heights many think he is capable of.

The 25-year old enjoyed a successful loan spell with Crystal Palace, and looked set to play a key role in Chelsea's midfield. However, injuries have not been kind to the midfielder, with Loftus-Cheek having missed chunks of game-time due to various injury issues.

The England international is currently on loan at Fulham, who are involved in a relegation battle. Loftus-Cheek has done fairly well under the management of Scott Parker, having been utilized in a variety of midfield and forward positions. A good dribbler with a strong physique, Loftus-Cheek is capable of making an impact for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

#4 Conor Gallagher (West Bromwich Albion)

Conor Gallagher has done well at West Bromwich Albion

Despite such a young age, the fact that Conor Gallagher is a starter for a Premier League club is a testament to his quality.

Gallagher, like Loftus-Cheek, is a midfielder and a product of the famed Chelsea academy. The 21-year old had a fruitful loan spell with Swansea City last season in the Championship, which resulted in West Bromwich Albion taking him on loan to help them in the Premier League.

Not at all campaigning for anything but I really think if Conor Gallagher gets a preseason with Chelsea this summer that Thomas Tuchel is going to really like him. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) April 2, 2021

West Bromwich Albion might be struggling this season, but Gallagher has been one of their better performers. He has made 23 appearances in the Premier League, scoring two goals and impressing with his defensive work and all-action performances. While it looks like another Premier League loan might be in the horizon next season, Gallagher's quality and potential could turn Tuchel's head.

