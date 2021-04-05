Porto vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Porto are set to play Chelsea at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday for the first leg of the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League.

Porto come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Daniel Ramos' Santa Clara yesterday in the Primeira Liga. Second-half goals Portugal international Sergio Oliveira and Spanish forward Toni Martinez ensured victory for Sergio Conceicao's Porto. Brazilian forward Carlos scored the consolation goal for Santa Clara.

Chelsea, on the other hand, lost 5-2 to Sam Allardyce's West Bromwich Albion on Saturday in the English Premier League. A first-half brace from Brazilian midfielder Matheus Pereira, a second-half brace from attacker Callum Robinson and a goal from Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne sealed the deal for West Bromwich Albion.

United States of America international Christian Pulisic and midfielder Mason Mount scored the consolation goals for Chelsea, who had experienced Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva sent off in the first-half.

Porto vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Chelsea hold the clear advantage. They have won five games, lost two and drawn one.

BREAKING: Both legs of Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final with Porto will be played in Seville



🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/Gvz64WeOpk — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 30, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other in 2015 in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League. Chelsea beat Porto 2-0, courtesy of an own goal from Spanish defender Ivan Marcano and a goal from Brazilian winger Willian, now at Arsenal.

Porto form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-W-W-W-D

Advertisement

Chelsea form guide in the English Premier League: L-D-W-W-D

Porto vs Chelsea Team News

Porto

Porto will be without young Senegalese goalkeeper Mouhamed Mbaye, while there are doubts over the availability of Spanish defender Ivan Marcano. Iran international Mehdi Taremi and Portuguese midfielder Sergio Oliveira are both suspended.

Injured: Mouhamed Mbaye

Doubtful: Ivan Marcano

Suspended: Mehdi Taremi, Sergio Oliveira

Chelsea

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will be unable to call upon the services of French midfielder N'Golo Kante, who is nursing an injury. There are doubts over the availability of winger Christian Pulisic and striker Tammy Abraham.

Injured: N'Golo Kante

Doubtful: Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham

Suspended: None

Porto vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Agustin Marchesin, Wilson Manafa, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu Sanusi, Jesus Corona, Marko Grujic, Mateus Uribe, Otavio, Moussa Marega, Toni Martinez

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Porto vs Chelsea Prediction

Porto beat Juventus in the Round of 16, but will be missing some key players. Midfielder Sergio Oliveira and attacker Mehdi Taremi could prove to be crucial absences for Sergio Conceicao's side.

Advertisement

Chelsea, on the other hand, were shocked 5-2 by West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, and will be keen to get back to winning ways. Given their talent in the squad, Thomas Tuchel's men are regarded by many as the dark horses in this season's competition.

Chelsea will be the favourites to win here.

Prediction: Porto 1-2 Chelsea

Also Read: Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21