Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Manchester City will play host to Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday for the first leg of the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City yesterday in the English Premier League. Second-half goals from French left-back Benjamin Mendy and Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus ensured victory for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Adi Hutter's Eintracht Frankfurt yesterday at the Westfalenstadion. An own goal from left-back Nico Schulz and a goal from Portuguese striker Andre Silva secured the win for Eintracht Frankfurt. Experienced centre-back Mats Hummels scored the consolation goal for Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund have won one game and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other way back in 2012, with Borussia Dortmund beating Manchester City 1-0. A second-half goal from German striker Julian Schieber, now at Augsburg, sealed the deal for Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester City form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-W-L-W

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: L-D-W-L-W

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Manchester City

Manchester City have no known injury issues and manager Pep Guardiola is expected to have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund interim manager Edin Terzic will be unable to call upon the services of veteran left-back Marcel Schmelzer, French centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou, Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel, young striker Youssoufa Moukoko and English forward Jadon Sancho, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Axel Witsel, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marcel Schmelzer, Jadon Sancho, Youssoufa Moukoko

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Ferran Torres, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Marwin Hitz, Emre Can, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Thomas Delaney, Thorgan Hazard, Jude Bellingham, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Erling Braut Haaland

If you're Erling Haaland, which club are you signing for? 🤔

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Manchester City sit at the top of the Premier League table, and have won four of their last five league games. They are 17 points ahead of 2nd-placed Manchester United, who have two games in hand.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are 5th in the Bundesliga table. Qualification for next season's Champions League remains a major doubt, and the club could lose star players like Erling Braut Haaland and Jadon Sancho. Haaland, in particular, has been heavily linked with Manchester City recently.

Manchester City are in fine form and will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Borussia Dortmund

