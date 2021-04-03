5 things Cristiano Ronaldo needs to do to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or

Regarded as one of the best players to have graced the game, Cristiano Ronaldo has an enviable trophy cabinet.

The Portugal international is one of the most decorated players of all time. He has enjoyed phenomenal success at three European giants - Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus - en route to winning five Ballon d'Or awards.

Five things Cristiano Ronaldo needs to do to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award:

Cristiano Ronaldo won his most recent Ballon d'Or award in 2017. Following the emergence of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Braut Haaland, as well as the continued excellent form of Robert Lewandowski, it is often perceived that Cristiano Ronaldo has won his last Ballon d'Or award.

However, going by his exploits this season, Cristiano Ronaldo is far from a finished article. On that note, let's look at five things Cristiano Ronaldo needs to do to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

#1 End the 2020-21 Serie A campaign as the top scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 23 goals in the Serie A this season.

After facing a shock elimination from the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16, Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo's only realistic hope of silverware this season is the Serie A.

With 23 goals in 24 games, Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in the Serie A this season. Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, Atalanta's Luis Muriel, AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Lazio's Ciro Immobile round up the top five.

The 36-year old has been a consistent goalscorer in Italy. But he is yet to win the Capocannoniere award (top scorer in a Serie A season).

If Ronaldo accomplishes the same this campaign, he will bolster his hopes of winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

#2 Win the European Golden Boot

Ciro Immobile of SS Lazio won the Golden Boot Award

The European Golden Boot is awarded to the player with the most goals in league games in the European top divisions. The league coefficients are also taken into account while assigning the points.

Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski is currently leading the race for this year's European Golden Boot. The Poland international has scored 35 league goals in just 25 games. Lazio's Ciro Immobile was the most recent recipient of the award.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are level on points in this season's Golden Boot race but are a distant second to Lewandowski. Ronaldo has scored 23 goals in 24 league games this season, accumulating 46 points, while Lewandowski has 70.

However, Lewandowski's recent injury gives Cristiano Ronaldo a chance to catch up with the Polish striker.

Winning the European Golden Boot could prove to be crucial for the 2021 Ballon d'Or, with the Bayern Munich striker currently in pole position to win the prestigious award this year.

