Top 5 centre-backs in the world this season (2020/21)

Liverpool's plight this season has highlighted the importance of centre-backs this season; in the absence of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip, Jurgen Klopp's men have endured a difficult season.

Modern centre-backs are required not just to defend, but to start attacks. The evolution of football has seen the need for centre-backs to be more elegant on the ball, capable of making good passes while also having the athleticism to cover for their marauding full-backs.

With the likes of van Dijk and Sergio Ramos missing major chunks of this season due to injury, centre-backs like Ruben Dias and Jules Kounde have staked their claim to being the best centre-back in the world this season after some top performances.

We take a look at the:

Top 5 centre-backs in the world this season

#5 Raphael Varane - Real Madrid

Raphael Varane in Real Madrid colours

A mainstay for Real Madrid and for the French national team, Raphael Varane's trophy cabinet speaks for itself.

Varane joined Real Madrid from Lens in 2011 for €10 million, and has enjoyed a phenomenal spell with Los Blancos. The 27-year old has made 355 appearances in all competitions for the club, playing a key role in Real Madrid's stupendous success in the UEFA Champions League.

Advertisement

📊| Raphael Varane has played the joint most minutes for any outfield player in LaLiga this season, with 2,430 minutes played. #rmalive pic.twitter.com/42fIIA4vZr — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 28, 2021

The Frenchman has made 36 appearances in all competitions this season. In Sergio Ramos' absence, Varane has shouldered the responsibility of marshaling the defense. Real Madrid face Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals and are still in the hunt for the league title. Varane's contributions could prove to be crucial in the next two months.

#4 Jules Kounde - Sevilla

Jules Kounde in action for Sevilla

Already linked with top clubs like Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid, it seems unlikely that Jules Kounde will be a Sevilla player next season.

The centre-back joined Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019 for €25 million, and the Spanish club look set to sell him for at least double that price. Kounde has impressed with his consistent performances in the Sevilla backline, with his passing and defensive acumen appreciated.

Advertisement

Jules Koundé is one of the most appreciated centre-backs on #mufc's shortlist, and he has been looked at for many months. United are convinced he would be perfect, but the price is a problem. Sevilla want around €80m #mulive [@FabrizioRomano, @podcastherewego] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 31, 2021

This season, the 22-year old has made 39 appearances in all competitions for Sevilla, and has been an everpresent under the management of Julen Lopetegui. Sevilla will have a tough job keeping hold of their star in the summer.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo's list of 5 future superstars in 2015: How have they fared?

1 / 2 NEXT