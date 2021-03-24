Barcelona legend Ronaldinho refuses to state that Lionel Messi is the best player of all-time   

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has admitted that it would be difficult for him to say that Lionel Messi is the best footballer of all-time.

Ronaldinho played alongside a young Lionel Messi at Barcelona, and the pair enjoy a good relationship. However, the Brazilian great refused to label Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer to have played the game.

In an interview with Marca via SportBible, Ronaldinho stated that he did not like to compare Lionel Messi to other greats.

"I'm glad Messi won the Ballon d'Or. We were also friends during our time at Barcelona. But I don't like to compare, and I find it difficult to say he is the best of all time."

Ronaldinho pointed out that the likes of Pele, Diego Maradona and Ronaldo could also be considered for the title of the greatest footballer of all-time.

"There was [Diego] Maradona, Pele, Ronaldo... it's hard to say that Messi is the best throughout the history of football. I can only say he is the best of his era."

Lionel Messi's contract situation a source of worry for Barcelona

Lionel Messi could leave Barcelona soon

Lionel Messi is regarded as one of the greatest footballers to have played the game, and Barcelona's greatest-ever player.

However, the Argentina international's Barcelona stint could soon be coming to an end. His contract expires in the summer, and Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have been heavily linked.

Lionel Messi admitted last summer that he wanted to leave Barcelona, but a move failed to materialise. As a result, he continues to captain the club.

The 33-year old has made 768 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona, scoring 663 goals. New club president Joan Laporta has admitted that he would do everything possible to keep Lionel Messi.

Barcelona's precarious financial conditions mean that it remains to be seen how much they can offer Lionel Messi. It remains unlikely that the club will spend big this summer, and have been linked with players like Lyon's Memphis Depay, Bayern Munich's David Alaba and Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum; players who contracts expire in the summer.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are readying their offers for Lionel Messi.

