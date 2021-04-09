Modern football has changed the perception of wonderkids. These days, young footballers are hyped up after a stellar goal or a brilliant piece of skill, with various YouTube compilations raising the profile of the player.

While the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Braut Haaland are already bonafide stars, the majority of youngsters need time to develop and learn. Expecting wonders from them from the very beginning is unrealistic.

Due to social media, young stars are already under immense pressure, and only a few manage to enjoy a career at the highest level. There are lots of stories of talented young footballers choosing the wrong path and fading away.

So it is necessary to curb our expectations, especially after a breakthrough season. We look at 5 wonderkids who have not lived up to the hype this season.

#5 Reinier Jesus (Borussia Dortmund)

Reinier Jesus (L) during his Flamengo days

Real Madrid's search for the next Neymar has seen them splash the cash on various young Brazilian talents, including Reinier Jesus.

Reinier Jesus joined Real Madrid from Flamengo in January 2020 for a fee of £27 million. The 19-year old had made just 15 appearances in all competitions for Flamengo, scoring six goals when Los Blancos decided that his potential was such that he needed to be signed by the club.

Reinier Jesus will stay at Borussia Dortmund at least until the end of the season despite interest from other clubs. But if his playing time does not change in the next few months, the two parties will sit down in the summer to reassess the situation [Sky Sport] #BVB — BVB Buzz (@BVBBuzz) January 14, 2021

Reinier is yet to make an appearance for the Real Madrid senior team, though. He joined Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020 on a two-year loan deal, but is yet to start for them in any competition. The Brazil U23 international has made 14 appearances in all competitions for the club. He has scored one goal, and it seems likely that his loan will be cut short in the summer.

#4 Sandro Tonali (AC Milan)

Sandro Tonali before an AC Milan game

Seen by many as Italy's next big talent, Sandro Tonali was compared to Andrea Pirlo during his time at Brescia.

The Italy international joined AC Milan last summer on an initial loan deal. Despite heavy interest from Inter Milan and Juventus, as well as links to Manchester United, Tonali chose AC Milan as his next destination. Arguably Brescia's most important player last season in Serie A, the midfielder had impressed with his creativity and elegance.

Sandro Tonali was expected to be one of the stars of the U-21 Euros, but he’s been outperformed by his teammates Davide Frattesi and Nicoló Rovella, struggling to influence the game under the Czech pressure, and he’s just been sent off.



Like his season, very underwhelming today. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) March 24, 2021

This season, though, the 20-year old has found the going tough. He has made 22 appearances for AC Milan in the league this season, out of which 17 have been starts. He has not contributed any goals or assists in Serie A this season, in stark contrast to last season, when he scored one goal and provided seven assists for Brescia.

