Goals win games, and modern football is a sport geared towards rewarding attacking play. The likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are global superstars who have made their name by being incredibly gifted attackers.

As Brighton & Hove Albion have shown this season, it is important for a team to have good finishers. Chance creation is extremely essential, but if there is no one to finish said chances then there is no point.

We live in a time when there are some extremely talented attackers in the game. We look at the:

10 best finishers in world football right now.

Note: Only finishing as a skill is considered, their other attacking contributions like passing, making runs and getting into good positions have not been considered.

#10 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates a goal for AC Milan

Regarded as one of the best strikers of the modern generation, Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to impress with his performances for AC Milan.

The 39-year old has played for some of the biggest clubs in world football, including Ajax, Juventus, both Milan clubs, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United. Ibrahimovic has been a consistent goalscorer at every club he has been at and is one of Sweden's greatest ever-footballers.

Ibrahimovic joined AC Milan on a free transfer from LA Galaxy in January 2020, and has led the line for the Serie A giants with aplomb. The former Barcelona man has made 17 appearances in Serie A this season, scoring 15 goals and providing two assists. He looks set to extend his contract with the club.

#9 Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Andre Silva in Eintracht Frankfurt colours

After a poor stint with AC Milan, there were doubts as to whether Andre Silva could fulfill the potential he had displayed at Porto.

Silva joined Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019 on a loan deal from AC Milan, and his good performances resulted in the Bundesliga side signing him on a permanent deal in 2020. The Portugal international has been in phenomenal form this season, scoring 23 goals and providing four assists in 26 Bundesliga appearances.

Andre Silva has been directly involved in 27 Bundesliga goals this season, only Robert Lewandowski has had a hand in more (41).



Another goal and assist today. 💥 pic.twitter.com/f1jAi65Cdp — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 10, 2021

Silva is the second-top goalscorer in the league this season, only behind Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski. The 25-year old looks set to play a key role for Portugal in the upcoming Euros.

#8 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema has been in fine form for Real Madrid

Arguably one of the most underrated footballers in the world, Karim Benzema is quietly stitching together another brilliant season for Los Blancos.

A highly-rated talent when he joined Real Madrid from Lyon in 2009 for a fee of £31.5 million, the France international is now considered to be a legend of the club. Benzema is renowned for his creativity, finishing ability, and selflessness, and Real Madrid will find it hard to replace him.

The 33-year old has made 26 appearances in La Liga this season, scoring 19 goals and providing six assists. A complete forward, Benzema is currently Real Madrid's attacking superstar.

