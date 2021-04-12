Goals win games, and modern football is a sport geared towards rewarding attacking play. The likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are global superstars who have made their name by being incredibly gifted attackers.
As Brighton & Hove Albion have shown this season, it is important for a team to have good finishers. Chance creation is extremely essential, but if there is no one to finish said chances then there is no point.
We live in a time when there are some extremely talented attackers in the game. We look at the:
10 best finishers in world football right now.
Note: Only finishing as a skill is considered, their other attacking contributions like passing, making runs and getting into good positions have not been considered.
#10 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan)
Regarded as one of the best strikers of the modern generation, Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to impress with his performances for AC Milan.
The 39-year old has played for some of the biggest clubs in world football, including Ajax, Juventus, both Milan clubs, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United. Ibrahimovic has been a consistent goalscorer at every club he has been at and is one of Sweden's greatest ever-footballers.
Ibrahimovic joined AC Milan on a free transfer from LA Galaxy in January 2020, and has led the line for the Serie A giants with aplomb. The former Barcelona man has made 17 appearances in Serie A this season, scoring 15 goals and providing two assists. He looks set to extend his contract with the club.
#9 Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt)
After a poor stint with AC Milan, there were doubts as to whether Andre Silva could fulfill the potential he had displayed at Porto.
Silva joined Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019 on a loan deal from AC Milan, and his good performances resulted in the Bundesliga side signing him on a permanent deal in 2020. The Portugal international has been in phenomenal form this season, scoring 23 goals and providing four assists in 26 Bundesliga appearances.
Silva is the second-top goalscorer in the league this season, only behind Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski. The 25-year old looks set to play a key role for Portugal in the upcoming Euros.
#8 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
Arguably one of the most underrated footballers in the world, Karim Benzema is quietly stitching together another brilliant season for Los Blancos.
A highly-rated talent when he joined Real Madrid from Lyon in 2009 for a fee of £31.5 million, the France international is now considered to be a legend of the club. Benzema is renowned for his creativity, finishing ability, and selflessness, and Real Madrid will find it hard to replace him.
The 33-year old has made 26 appearances in La Liga this season, scoring 19 goals and providing six assists. A complete forward, Benzema is currently Real Madrid's attacking superstar.
